The 15 best songs of 2025, chosen by San Diego musicians

San Diego musicians who have been guests on "The Finest" shared the songs that defined 2025 for them. Their picks span classical, punk, folk, rock, jazz and hip-hop, reflecting the range of the region's music scene. Music journalist Dan Ozzi also contributed selections.



Julianna Zachariou

— singer-songwriter featured on “Spotify is changing, so one indie artist is advocating for fairness in a stream-heavy world,” reflecting on sustainability and surviving in the streaming era.

"My Full Name" by Madison Cunningham

I first heard this song live in LA a year or so ago, and as I was listening, I thought she was covering some road-worn classic from the '70s that I wasn't cool enough to know about. When I learned that she wrote it, I nearly lost my mind. It ended up being the lead and only single from her newest record, "Ace," which I have spent many long drives this fall sinking into.

I have been a Madison Cunningham loyalist for years, and it is a unique and ever-humbling experience to befriend an artist who has influenced your records long before you met. It also allows you to text her something like, "I need you to send me a voice memo of this song immediately," right after it makes you cry at a show in LA — I did just that.

"My Full Name" is all heart, and the recording is life-shifting. Go listen immediately.

"Incomprehensible" by Big Thief

I was gifted a ticket to see Big Thief at The Rady Shell this year during their Double Infinity tour. It was a magical show because I kept running into friends wandering around the grassy pit in front of the stage, the weather was perfect, and it was all outdoors with a 10 p.m. curfew, which is so my speed.

They played an absolutely red-hot, screaming version of "Vampire Empire," which I tried to get a small video of, but it was mostly a bouncing phone (from my dancing) and my own yelping as I blissed out along to one of my favorite bands of the last decade. Then they played "Incomprehensible," which I had yet to hear (I wanted to hear the album live for the first time), and it really gave me that magic that only music can — it made me feel grateful to be alive, curious about growing older and hopeful about all the chaos working together to make something beautiful. Listen to that, then roll through the rest of the album and get your '90s nostalgia psychedelia on.

Katina Mitchell

— choral singer and musicologist featured on “The lost composer: Alice Barnett and the paradox of fame and memory,” discussing bringing the classical music of a forgotten composer back to life.

"Missa Sacra Profana" by Andrew Bearden

In February, I was honored to partake in the world premiere of "Missa Sacra Profana," a choral piece by my friend, San Diego composer and musician Andrew Bearden (who also conducted the premiere). I sang the solo in the "Agnus Dei" movement. It was a memorable concert for me because the community teamwork that went into this performance felt special: It was a San Diego choral ensemble, directed by native San Diegan Juan Carlos Acosta (who sang in this concert), with text by San Diego poet Libby Webber (who also sang), and composed by Andrew.

This setting for double choir is unique because, while one choir is singing the Latin text of the mass ordinary (the "sacred"), the other is commenting in English (the "profane"). The piece was dedicated to the members of SACRA/PROFANA, and Libby summed up the concept: The mass represents sacred worship, while choral singing itself is the apotheosis of secular fellowship.

I would also like to add that, for me, some of the most resonant and memorable music I heard this year was the music my two sons made while practicing and improvising on piano. I help them practice most days, but they also improvise a lot on their own (they are 7 and 5).

The Neighborhood Kids

— hip-hop group featured on “Tiny Desk local listening party: The Neighborhood Kids and Aleah Discavage,” discussing songwriting and activism.

"Seducción" by Fly 22

Local artist Nicole McFly is a longtime friend and collaborator. Watching her evolve from a solo project into her new band, Fly 22, has been incredible. This song highlights her unique style, which she calls Theatrical Latin Rock, and it stays on repeat for us. A fun fact: both the song and album were recorded entirely on tape. Our drummer also plays drums in this band, so it truly feels like family.

"reallyreallyreally" by Mike Holmes

Another local favorite, Mike Holmes brings a refreshing and groovy sound. Every track he puts out is solid. He is one of the most underrated artists in San Diego and deserves far more recognition.

"Infinite Potential" by Indigenous Cats

<a href="https://indigenouscats.bandcamp.com/track/infinite-potential-ft-reks" data-cms-ai="0">Infinite Potential ft. REKS by Indigenous Cats</a>

Indigenous Cats deliver a fresh yet familiar hip-hop sound with this track. The production is strong, the flows are sharp and the hook is incredibly catchy. It is an authentic hip-hop banger with a meaningful message, which we value deeply.

"Burning Manufactured, Alive" by Bambu

<a href="https://bambubeatrock.bandcamp.com/album/they-re-burning-the-boats-2" data-cms-ai="0">They’re Burning The Boats by Bambu</a>

Bambu once again delivers with his unapologetic, truth-centered storytelling. His message feels especially powerful and necessary right now. This is music for the people, and it truly resonates.

Shua

— musician featured on “Making it in music — how do you create a local music scene in a superstar economy,” reflecting on his journey in music and fostering a thriving music community.

"Dreamer Dreamer" by Julianna Zachariou

I resonate with this piece because of its contrast. The character, "Dreamer," moves through the mundanity of an extraordinarily ordinary day while being underscored (maybe mentally or spiritually?) by visions of "grandeur." It's the small details against the backdrop of that massive chorus that sells this tune to my soul. Julianna's album drops at the top of 2026, and if this gorgeous character vignette is an indicator of the journey we'll be taken on sonically, I'm all in.

"Real Thing" by Alex G

I have constantly sought out "the real thing" — whatever that may be — and in the process, I've missed the things going on around me. For me, this song encapsulates that feeling in a way that I wish I had experienced first. The constant strumming signals fast pace, the synths cut through the mix almost like divine reminders to slow down and the disorienting instrumental reminds me of my own internal narrative.

Slacker

— rock band featured on “Big guitars, bigger feelings: Slacker's San Diego story of growing pains and friendship,” and the first musical act on the pilot episode of the KPBS Music Series.

"maked" by KooK

From the very first bar, this song gives you a very specific, melancholy feeling. It sounds classic without ever slipping into cliché. KooK is onto something — from their hardcore songs to their acoustic ones, everything feels unique and authentic. This track captures their musicianship perfectly.

"Love Isn't So Lonely (reimagined)" by Baileyrp

Baileyrp uses really interesting tools to get unique sounds. She combines things like a Nintendo DS, pocket-operator drum machines and mobile interfaces with traditional vocals and guitar. It creates an off-kilter, "Adventure Time"-y sound, but with enough familiar elements to keep it approachable. She even uses her bass like a rhythm guitar in some tracks — she's just all around doing things that are really cool.

Topeka Clementine

— the Oceanside-based project of musician Kai, whose KPBS Music Series performance and The Finest appearance will air soon.

"catholic school" by The Band Cope

<a href="https://thebandcope.bandcamp.com/album/dress-up" data-cms-ai="0">Dress Up by The Band Cope</a>

This is one of the first songs I remember Cope playing when I first started going to see them live. I'm eternally grateful they finally decided to release it so I can have a piece of that memory whenever I need it. Acting as a counterweight to the catchy chorus and upbeat delivery, the lyrics are an ode to one of the lead singer's best friends, who she lost to suicide. It remains a reminder to celebrate the people we love while they're here and memorialize them in their totality when they are gone.

"The Sun Song (Precious Energy)" by Tyreek McDole

This pick is a song I found by accident while I was doing a deep dive on Billy Strayhorn, an arranger and longtime collaborator of Duke Ellington. I found Tyreek's version of "Lush Life" and was instantly floored. I later found this gem, and it feels like a celebration of the divine feminine in a way that resonates with how I see that divinity. I feel it's worth sharing.

Dan Ozzi

— music journalist featured on “Blink-182, lucky breaks and the power of place,” sharing insights on the band’s rise and his book "Fahrenheit 182."

"I Was a Henchman" by The Dirty Nil

This is the closing track on "The Lash," a back-to-basics punk album from Canada's The Dirty Nil. As a product of Catholic schooling, I could expound on the subconscious itch this song hits when it dives into themes of liberating yourself from fear of the Almighty, or when it closes with a scream of "No false gods above me!" But if I'm being honest, my love of this song is more primal than that. It comes down to that crushing riff. No surprise from these guitar freaks, but what an absolute ripper. Jeez.

"#1" by Laura Stevenson

As a longtime fan of Laura Stevenson, one of my generation's preeminent indie songwriters, I couldn't wait to get my hands on her newest album, "Late Great." But it took me embarrassingly long to get beyond the first track, "#1." I had to go back and relisten over and over because it was so infectious. Just when I thought I'd had my fill and could move on, the final minute hit, and I was blown away all over again. A gorgeous crescendo to cap off a powerhouse album opener.