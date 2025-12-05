Balboa Park's December Nights are Friday and Saturday. Here's what to expect

San Diego's largest holiday celebration will return to Balboa Park Friday, welcoming hundreds of thousands of people to December Nights over its two-day run.

The city expects more than 350,000 people to attend the event, touted as the largest free holiday festival in California. December Nights runs from 3-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

What is December Nights?

"December Nights has been part of San Diego's story for nearly five decades, bringing families, neighbors, and visitors together to share the season's joy," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "I love seeing Balboa Park come alive with music, food, and the energy of hundreds of thousands of people. I'm grateful to city staff and everyone who works behind the scenes to make this tradition shine, and I'm looking forward to a weekend that reminds us why San Diego is such a special place to call home."

Performances and things to do

The 48th annual December Nights will feature a performance by platinum- selling artist, actor and San Diego native Frankie J on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated performer attended Southwest High School. he will perform in the Plaza de Panama on Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

Throughout Balboa Park, more than 1,600 performers in 70 groups will delight attendees across five stages. More than 200 food, drink and retail vendors will offer delectable treats throughout the park.

December Nights will also feature a new Apres Tavern in the Plaza de Panama next to the main entertainment stage. The holiday-themed, adults-only spirits lounge is also "perfectly situated to enjoy a new holiday light show illuminated on the Museum of Art facade," a city statement reads. The light show will happen at least once per hour throughout the weekend.

On Friday at 6 p.m., Gloria and City Council President Joe LaCava, along with emcees from KUSI News and FOX 5 San Diego, will host the ceremonial tree lighting on the Spreckels Organ Pavilion stage.

"December Nights is a cherished San Diego tradition, and it is a unique opportunity for all of us to come together to kick off the holiday season," LaCava said. "I want to thank those who make this event so special — dedicated city staff, cultural organizations, vendors, sponsors, and each and every San Diegan."

Museums will be open and free to the public. The San Diego Natural History Museum's new atrium is scheduled to be completed and the museum open. The House of Pacific Relations International Cottages will be open, providing international treats during the festivities.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Botanical Building for the annual holiday decoration and poinsettia display, featuring more than 500 poinsettia plants.

For those with little ones in tow, the Family Zone will feature free Ferris wheel rides and the aforementioned light show display, sponsored by San Diego Community Power. Other offerings DIY holiday art projects in the Municipal Gym, Disneyland-provided activities, a food truck alley at Village Place, screenings of "Ice Age" and "Frozen" on the lawn, skateboarding demonstrations in the Palisades Plaza, visits with Santa and more.

"There is no better way to kick off the holiday season than with a visit to December Nights," said Christina Chadwick, executive director of the city's special events and filming office. "There is so much to do and see, visitors will need several hours to explore Balboa Park in all its festive glory.

"There is absolutely something for everyone. This year visitors can see take a free ride on a Ferris wheel, enjoy an adult beverage in the Apres Tavern on the Plaza de Panama, experience SeaWorld and Disney activations, check out local entertainment, including headliner Frankie J on Saturday, and find plenty of food and drink to enjoy."

How to get there

To make getting to and from Balboa Park easier, San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System will offer a free special event shuttle between the festivities and City College. The special shuttle service will use the southbound bus priority lane on Park Boulevard, servicing all southbound stops between Zoo Drive and Broadway for a quicker ride.

Free and pre-paid vehicle parking options are available in various lots around Balboa Park, and free event shuttles bring visitors directly to the entrance at El Prado and the Cabrillo Bridge from various parking lot locations in Downtown.

Cyclists will find a bike valet at the west entrance of the Laurel Street bridge and another on the east side of Village Place near the San Diego Natural History Museum parking lot.

Other information

Finally, San Diego Gas & Electric is partnering with Jewish Family Service of San Diego for a sock and underwear drive for people staying at the city's Safe Parking lots, and San Diego County Toyota Dealers is partnering with the San Diego Rescue Mission to collect socks and underwear in their Toyota Sequoia Sleigh for families in need.

Attendees can download the December Nights Mobile Experience app, which allows people to navigate Balboa Park from a smartphone, with information on parking, entertainment, food and more.

The city also offered a few tips to make the experience enjoyable for everyone:

Please leave pets at home with the exception of trained service animals;

Drones are not allowed in Balboa Park without prior written authorization from the FAA and specific written permission from the event organizer;

Never leave purses or bags unattended and keep valuables in your front pocket and always keep an eye on your children.

For more information, visit DecemberNights.org.