CalFresh funds threatened to be withheld

CARLSBAD'S CITY COUNCIL VOTED YES TUESDAY TO APPROVE AND ADOPT STAFF'S RECOMMENDATION OF BANNING CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER FROM OPERATING E-BIKES

IT ALSO PROHIBITS RIDERS UNDER 16 FROM CARRYING PASSENGERS

ACCORDING TO CITY DATA, SINCE 20-22, THERE HAVE BEEN NINE E-BIKE CRASHES INVOLVING RIDERS 12 AND UNDER

CARLSBAD RESIDENT KELLY MILLER SUPPORTS THE BAN

“I think maybe along with that legislation, they should probably think about or if it's possible to incorporate some type of educational base, maybe some training, that could go on to allow these kids to, be safer on the streets.”

CARLSBAD WAS THE FIRST CITY IN THE COUNTY TO PASS LAWS MAKING IT EASIER TO ENFORCE E-BIKE SAFETY

A NEW RESEARCH STUDY OUT OF UC SAN DIEGO SAYS THERE IS A STRONG LINK BETWEEN THOSE WHO HAVE EXPERIENCED INTIMATE PARTNER VIOLENCE AND FIREARM OWNERSHIP

THE STUDY'S FINDINGS ARE FROM AN ANALYSIS OF STATEWIDE SURVEYS IN CALIFORNIA AND LOUISIANA

THE RESULTS SUGGEST THAT ADULTS IN CALIFORNIA AND LOUISIANA REGARDLESS OF BEING CONSIDERED THE PERPETRATOR OR THE VICTIM IN A DISPUTE, ARE STATISTICALLY MORE LIKELY TO OWN FIREARMS...

OR TO HAVE PURCHASED ONE IN THE LAST YEAR

THE CO-AUTHOR OF THE STUDY SAYS IT STRESSES THE NEED FOR AN IMPROVED INTEGRATION OF VIOLENCE PREVENTION, MENTAL HEALTH AND FIREARM POLICY

THE HIGHEST TIDES OF THE YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN TODAY

THEY’RE CALLED KING TIDES. AND THEY CAN BE ONE TO ONE-AND-A-HALF FEET HIGHER THAN THE AVERAGE HIGH TIDE.

SCIENTISTS SAY SEA-LEVEL RISE MAKES THEM MORE DISRUPTIVE. TIDES ARE GETTING HIGHER AND EXTENDING FURTHER INLAND.

IN SAN DIEGO, HIGH TIDES ARE EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN SEVEN FEET HIGH THROUGH SATURDAY.

THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION WANTS THE PUBLIC TO HELP DOCUMENT THEM BY TAKING PHOTOS AND VIDEOS.

ANNIE KOHUT(Ko-hut) IS WITH THE COASTAL COMMISSION.

“What does water that's 1 to 2ft higher than usual look like? Does that match what our projections are for sea level rise of that amount?”

SHE SAYS SCIENTISTS WILL COMPARE THOSE PHOTOS TO THEIR CLIMATE CHANGE MODELS.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT MAY WITHHOLD MONEY FOR ADMINISTERING FEDERAL FOOD ASSISTANCE IN CALIFORNIA STARTING NEXT WEEK. THE PROGRAM IS KNOWN AS CALFRESH IN THE STATE.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THIS IS THE LATEST IN AN ONGOING BATTLE OVER RELEASING RECIPIENTS NAMES AND IMMIGRATION STATUS.

Just weeks after federal food benefits were restored following the government shutdown …. some Cal Fresh funding is in limbo once again.

This time its administrative funds.

San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo says it's a frustrating series of events. They’re already dealing with high demand.

“We hope this is resolved soon. These are real people – these are real families, seniors.”

The U-S Department of Agriculture says the action will not directly affect the benefits people receive.

They say California and other states are refusing to provide data the department requested. That includes names and immigration status of aid recipients.

They say they need this data in order to root out “fraud.”

California attorney general Rob Bonta is leading a lawsuit along with 21 other states to block the transfer of information. JA KPBS News.

THE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEES IN BOTH THE HOUSE AND SENATE ARE LAUNCHING INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE PENTAGON’S AIR STRIKES AGAINST ALLEGED SOUTH AMERICAN DRUG TRAFFICKERS.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THE QUESTIONABLE LEGALITY OF THE STRIKES PUTS SERVICE MEMBERS AT RISK OF PROSECUTION.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS HAVE EMBRACED A MORE “HANDS-OFF” APPROACH TO OVERSIGHT OF THE SECOND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

BUT NEWS THAT TWO SURVIVORS OF A SEPTEMBER AIR STRIKE ON AN ALLEGED DRUG BOAT WERE KILLED IN AN ADDITIONAL ATTACK WHILE CLINGING TO DEBRIS IN THE WATER HAVE THE STRIKES UNDER RENEWED SCRUTINY.

SAN DIEGO CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS IS ON THE HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE. SHE SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION’S LEGAL ARGUMENT FOR THE STRIKES DOESN’T HOLD WATER.

I HAVE BEEN BRIEFED. I HAVE READ THE LEGAL OPINION. WHAT I CAN SAY IS THAT THEIR LEGAL ARGUMENT IS NOT CONVINCING. IT IS BONKERS, TRUTHFULLY.

SHE SAYS THE STRIKES PUT SERVICE MEMBERS IN A DIFFICULT SITUATION BECAUSE “JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS” IS NOT A VALID DEFENSE.

THERE IS NOT A STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS ON THE UCMJ AND WE WANT TO MAKE SURE WE'RE PROTECTING OUR SERVICE MEMBERS FROM BEING ASKED TO CONDUCT UNLAWFUL OPERATIONS THAT THEY COULD LATER BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR.

JACOBS SAYS SHE EXPECTS CONGRESS TO BE BRIEFED IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS BUT PUBLIC HEARINGS HAVEN’T YET BEEN SCHEDULED.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR TERRA LAWSON-REMER WILL HOLD A COMMUNITY MEETING TONIGHT (THURSDAY) ABOUT A PLAN TO DRILL FOR OIL OFF CALIFORNIA’S COAST.

LAST MONTH, THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SAID IT PLANS TO ALLOW NEW OIL DRILLING OFF THE COAST FOR THE FIRST TIME IN DECADES.

LAWSON-REMER REPRESENTS MOST OF THE COUNTY’S COAST.

SHE SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION MADE NO ATTEMPT TO GET PUBLIC INPUT BEFORE RELEASING THE PLAN. SO SHE’S HOLDING HER OWN TOWN HALL, WITH THE HELP OF SEVERAL ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS.

“I think we're all coming together to just say, ‘Hey, what is this issue we're facing our community? And how can we get involved to do something about it?’”

THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF OCEAN ENERGY MANAGEMENT IS TAKING COMMENTS ABOUT THE PLAN ONLINE, AT REGULATIONS DOT-GOV.

LAWSON-REMER SAYS THE COUNTY AND STATE HAVE WORKED HARD TO MOVE TOWARD RENEWABLE AND CLEAN ENERGY…. AND SHE DOESN’T WANT THAT PROGRESS TO STOP.

THE MEETING IS 6 O’CLOCK THURSDAY AT THE ENCINITAS COMMUNITY CENTER.

WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT HISTORY YOU MIGHT THINK OF THE PAST … BUT SAN DIEGO’S HISTORY CENTER HAS ITS SIGHTS SET ON THE FUTURE WITH THE WOMEN’S MUSEUM OF CALIFORNIA.

ANCHOR MAYA TRABULSI TAKES US TO THE CENTER FOR WOMEN’S HISTORY WHERE THAT HISTORY IS PRESERVED AND CREATED

SM: MDAMRON_2159.MXF20;17;43;22 we deserve to be here. And we are here now. And it's very exciting.

San Diego History Center Trustee Sandra Maas says history is happening now, in this shared repository for San Diego stories, and she says there is no better space for it.

SM: MDAMRON_2159.MXF 20;17;40;06 Balboa Park is the jewel of San Diego. So many important cultural institutions are here, and having a space dedicated to sharing the stories of women who have made San Diego what it is, is so important.

VO: Created in 1983 as the Women’s Reclamation Project, The evolution of the Women’s museum of California has spanned over 40 years, from a private home, to Liberty Station, and now in its final iteration as the Center for Women's History, part of the San Diego History Center. - a merger completed this year.

MJ: MDAMRON_2160.MXF 20;26;32;11 So then these hidden stories are no longer hidden.

VO: Melissa Jones is the Public Program Manager at the History Center. She says it’s important to show young people examples of what’s possible for them by looking into a mirror from the past.

20;23;25;29 When young people don’t have those examples they don't really know what’s possible for them.

VO: She says her work is more than a professional experience for her.

MJ: MDAMRON_2160.MXF 20;27;09;12 I'm San Diego, born and raised. I love this town. And I was a lifelong lover of history, active and Girl Scouts in my youth. And I came to this organization in my 20s and I was shocked, like, how did I not know the Women's Museum existed? This would have meant so much to me as a kid.

VO: Jones gives us an idea of some of the items being preserved. Buttons, literature, clothing, and things you wouldn’t expect to find in a museum, like this first of its kind Kotex sanitary pads public marketing campaign for young girls.

MDAMRON_2162.MXF 20;36;17;03 But it's an important part of our life and our history to collect this kind of stuff.

TZ: MDAMRON_2164.MXF 20;46;59;09 it's a new identity. It really is a new identity.

VO: History Center VP of Community Engagement, Education, and Collections, Tina Zarpour says while it's great to have images like these of women working in the canneries, combining resources allows the museum to present a fully-formed history.

TZ: MDAMRON_2165.MXF 20;55;50;06 Let’s look at this one. This looks like it's a little bit older. West Coast Fisheries, 1930.

VO: She says what we don’t see in these images is the other side of the story.

MT: MDAMRON_2164.MXF 20;46;59;09 20;55;01;00 For example, what would you like? What would help to fill the gaps?

TZ: 20;55;36;16 Are there, again, first person accounts, either through diaries or through their descendants now.

VO: And preserving their collection leads to quite a hefty energy bill each month.

TZ: MDAMRON_2168.MXF 21;04;44;29 So we have 2 cold rooms

21;05;13;14 yeah. So these are where we keep the negatives.

VO: She takes us inside a basement storage room where the contents of seemingly endless filing cabinets are kept at a consistent temperature and humidity for preservation.

TZ: MDAMRON_2168.MXF 21;05;22;13 You can smell the chemicals. Yes, that's the smell called vinegar syndrome. It's the smell of the smell of the negatives. You know, off-gassing and things like that.

TZ: MDAMRON_2165.MXF 21;05;48;00 This is part of UT collection.. And from this side, you can see the numbers. And the subjects are arranged by date. Each of these is filled with.

VO: Organized by topic and story. But it is the personal stories of women that make this collection so uniquely San Diego. Like this diary entry written by a woman newly arrived in San Diego on a July morning in 1865.

TZ: MDAMRON_2165.MXF 20;58;21;24 (reads from entry)

MT: Oh, the strangely foreign look, as I stepped from my state room and stood on deck as the steamer came to anchor.

TZ: The hills were brown and barren, not a tree or a green thing to be seen. A most desolate looking landscape

MT: That has changed.

VO: And embracing change is what the Center for Women’s History with the History Center wants to recognize, chronicle, and celebrate.

VO: Maya Trabulsi, KPBS News.

