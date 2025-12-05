Community groups call on city to stop using Automated License Plate Reader cameras

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, DECEMBER FIFTH>>>> [TO RENEW OR NOT TO RENEW, A DISPUTE OVER AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READERS …]More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines…#######

IT'S GOING TO BE A BIT MORE PRICEY FOR YOU TO ENJOY THE GREAT OUTDOORS AT SOME OF OUR SAN DIEGO COUNTY PARKS

FEES REQUIRED TO SECURE A FISHING PERMIT, RENT A BOAT OR TO CAMP OR PARK ARE INCREASING FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A YEAR

THE INCREASE STARTS ON JANUARY SECOND

A FULL CAMPSITE HOOKUP AND ADULT FISHING PERMIT WILL SEE THE MOST MODEST INCREASES

BUT BOOKING A PICNIC AREA IS GETTING AN OVERALL INCREASE OF 25 DOLLARS PER RESERVATION

DAY-USE PARKING FEES WILL REMAIN AT 5 DOLLARS AND DISCOUNTED RATES FOR VETERANS AND SENIORS WILL CONTINUE

A FULL SCHEDULE LIST WITH ALL FEE CHANGES AND INCREASES CAN BE FOUND ON SD PARKS DOT ORG

########

A NEW GRANT ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK AIMS TO SUPPORT THE NEXT GENERATION OF FIREFIGHTERS AND PARAMEDICS

FUNDS FROM THE SAN DIEGO WORKFORCE PARTNERSHIP TO THE TUNE OF FOUR MILLION DOLLARS WILL GO TOWARDS SUPPORTING MULTIPLE NON-PROFITS AND COMMUNITY COLLEGES

THIS INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE CHULA VISTA FIRE DEPARTMENT, SAN DIEGO FIRE RESCUE FOUNDATION,

SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, THE CITY OF VISTA AND MORE

THE SD-WP, SAYS THE ORGANIZATIONS WERE CHOSEN FOR THEIR ABILITY TO REACH UNDERSERVED POPULATIONS AND PREPARE JOB-SEEKERS FOR A HIGH-DEMAND CAREER IN EMERGENCY RESPONSE

FUNDS WILL ALSO EXPAND EXISTING MEDICAL SERVICES AND FIRE TRAINING PROGRAMS WITH A GOAL OF PLACING

150 PEOPLE IN E-M-S AND FIRE SERVICE ROLES

#########

THE FAMOUS TED CONFERENCE IS MAKING A NEW HOME IN SAN DIEGO

TECHNOLOGY, ENTERTAINMENT, DESIGN A-K-A 'TED' STARTED IN CALIFORNIA IN 19-84

MAYBE YOU'VE WATCHED A VIDEO ONE OF THEIR SPEAKERS WHEN FEELING LOW ON MOTIVATION ...

AND NOW, FOLLOWING A TWO-YEAR PROCESS THAT TED SAYS WAS CENTERED AROUND INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY AND THE NEED TO SCALE THEIR MISSION IN MEANINGFUL WAYS...

THE TED CONFERENCE IN 2027 LANDS RIGHT HERE!

THE SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER WILL BE THE NEW HOME BASE FOR THE CONFERENCE

ITS BEEN BASED IN VANCOUVER, CANADA IN RECENT YEARS

#########

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

######

##########

THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL WILL DECIDE NEXT WEEK WHETHER TO RENEW A CONTRACT WITH A COMPANY THAT PROVIDES AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READER, OR A-L-P-R CAMERAS TO THE CITY. REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS THE COUNCIL APPEARS TO BE DIVIDED ON THE ISSUE

FLOCK 1 1:04 SOQ

SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCILMEMBER RAUL CAMPILLO SAYS THE CITY HAS ASSURANCES FROM THE ALPR COMPANY, FLOCK, THAT DATA COLLECTED BY ITS CAMERAS WILL BE KEPT SECURE, AND ONLY CAN BE USED BY THE CITY… THAT IT WILL NOT BE SHARED WITH FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES. CAMPILLO SAYS THE CAMERAS HAVE HELPED POLICE SEIZE ILLEGAL GUNS, STOP KIDNAPPINGS… AND HE SAYS CAR THEFTS HAVE DROPPED BY 20-PERCENT IN THE LAST YEAR.

((NATS/CHANTING))

BUT ON THURSDAY MORNING OUTSIDE CITY HALL, DOZENS OF COMMUNITY ACTIVISTS WERE JOINED BY CITY COUNCILMEMBERS SEAN ELO-RIVERA AND HENRY FOSTER TO INSIST THE CITY STOP USING THE CAMERAS, AND NEVER DO BUSINESS WITH FLOCK AGAIN.

“Flock is a proven bad actor, that has shown either an unwillingness or an inability to prevent their powerful tool from being abused.”

THE CITY’S PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED RENEWING THE CONTRACT WITH FLOCK.

THE FULL CITY COUNCIL WILL TAKE UP THE MATTER NEXT TUESDAY. JC, KPBS NEWS.

##########

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE DARRELL ISSA IS STAYING PUT IN CALIFORNIA. HE WAS REPORTEDLY CONSIDERING RUNNING FOR A HOUSE SEAT IN TEXAS. HOWEVER ISSA TOLD KUSI NEWS THURSDAY HE DECIDED NOT TO MAKE THAT MOVE.

REPORTER TAMMY MURGA HAS MORE…

REPORTER TAMMY MURGA HAS MORE…

ISSA 2 :36 SOQ

Issa says he will stay in Congress but does not need to go to Texas.

He says he believes, quote, “The people of San Diego County who’ve elected me so many times will, in fact, regardless of party registration, vote for me.”

Issa says congressional colleagues in Texas had encouraged him to run for office there.

His brief consideration came after California voters approved a redistricting plan that makes Issa's district and others more favorable to democrats.

Issa represents the 48th district and is running for re-election. He is the only republican in a crowded race against democrats. Tammy Murga, KPBS news

##########

A STATE LAWMAKER FROM SAN DIEGO IS CALLING FOR A PUBLIC REVIEW OF A MASSIVE DATA CENTER PROJECT SLATED FOR THE IMPERIAL VALLEY.

REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS MANY RESIDENTS HAVE FELT BLINDSIDED BY THE SCALE OF THE PROJECT.

DATACENTER 1 (1:09) SOQ

_____________________________

The planned data center is huge — almost a million square feet. It would be located on unincorporated land near the center of the city of Imperial.

Most Imperial Valley residents learned that it was in the works just last week. When local officials in the city of Imperial published an announcement about it online.

In it, they included a notice. That said county officials had found the project did not have to go through an environmental review.

20251204_datacenter_steve padilla phone interv / 5:15

I can't fathom a situation where you have, again, just the intensity and scale and what is described in this particular case without and then claiming that there is some form of exemption to review

That’s Democratic State Senator Steve Padilla, whose district includes Imperial County. He says the public deserves a complete picture of how much water and power the project will use — and how it will affect things like regional air quality.

20251204_datacenter_steve padilla phone interv / 7:53

It's a whole new world, and we have to make sure that we have the right kind of standards in place, protections in place, and guardrails in place.

The project’s developers pushed back against Padilla’s concerns. In a letter Thursday, they said the project was designed to meet high environmental standards.

The County of Imperial did not respond to interview requests.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

##########

AS INFLATION AND THE COST OF LIVING RISE, MORE SERVICE MEMBERS ARE FEELING THE STRAIN.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS ONE LOCAL NONPROFIT IS GROWING WITH THE GOAL OF NATIONWIDE EXPANSION.

STEP 1 (AD) :53 SOQ

A BIGGER OFFICE, BIGGER WAREHOUSE AND BIGGER AMBITIONS TO HELP MILITARY FAMILIES ARE WHAT’S BEHIND THE NEW BIGGER NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS FOR THE SUPPORT THE ENLISTED PROJECT, OR STEP.

SUPPORTERS AND MILITARY COMMUNITY MEMBERS ARE HERE TO CELEBRATE THE NEW LOCATION IN MIRAMAR.

THE SAN DIEGO-BASED NONPROFIT HELPS MILITARY FAMILIES IN DISTRESS BY PROVIDING IMMEDIATE FINANCIAL HELP AND LONG-TERM FISCAL LITERACY EDUCATION.

THEY ALSO DISTRIBUTE FOOD AND OTHER ITEMS FAMILIES NEED.

CEO AND CO-FOUNDER TONY TERAVAINEN SAYS THE DEMAND FOR HELP FROM THE MILITARY COMMUNITY IS GROWING.

CHA_4646_01.MOV 36;48;12 - 36;55;10

TONY TERAVAINEN, CEO, SUPPORT THE ENLISTED PROJECT

“THEY JUST KEEP ASKING FOR MORE SUPPORT. SO WE WANT TO CONTINUE TO ADD OUR PROGRAM TO MORE STATES AND GUARANTEE IT IN MORE STATES.”

HE SAYS THIS NEW HEADQUARTERS WILL HELP THEM DO JUST THAT. THE BIGGER WAREHOUSE WILL HELP PROVIDE MORE MATERIAL ASSISTANCE TO LOCAL FAMILIES WHILE THE EXPANDED OFFICE SPACE HELPS FAMILIES NATIONWIDE.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS

##########

THE SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS IT'S EXPECTING A $47 MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET DEFICIT FOR THE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR.

IN A YOUTUBE VIDEO THE DISTRICT PUBLISHED THIS WEEK (THURSDAY) SUPERINTENDENT FABI BAGULA (FAH-VEE BUH-GOO-LUH) SAYS ONE OF THE MAIN REASONS FOR THIS IS THE CHRONIC UNDERFUNDING OF SPECIAL EDUCATION.

SDUSDBUDGET 2A (:16)

“These services cost us more than 400 mil annually, yet we receive only 125 mil from state, fed and local sources. The remaining 275 million dollars plus comes from our general funds.”

BAGULA SAYS DECLINING ENROLLMENT AND RISING EMPLOYEE COSTS ARE OTHER REASONS THE DISTRICT IS FACING THE SHORTFALL.

##########

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING BESIDES THE GRINCH OR A CHRISTMAS CAROL THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO HAS A NEW PLAY FOR YOU SET ON CHRISTMAS EVE — BUT ONE THAT'S COMPLETELY DEVOID OF ANY WARM OR FUZZY FEELINGS.

HERE'S A PREVIEW OF 89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD.

HERE’S A PREVIEW OF 89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD.

89CARSON (ba) 1:08 SOQ

========================

For anyone needing an antidote to holiday cheer, actor Shane Hennessey has the perfect option.

SHANE HENNESSEY It's like the Die Hard of shows in the sense that it's got Christmas elements, but it's not a Christmas show. It's much more action-packed than that.

MICHAEL MIZERANY I will say this, there's a body count let’s put it that way.

That’s right, playwright Michael Mizerany’s 89 Carson Junction Road is not your typical holiday fare even though it’s set on Christmas Eve.

MICHAEL MIZERANY The bodies are not under the tree, so at least that's good. But by the time you leave, you'll be like, Oh, my gosh, these people's lives are blown apart.

But actress Kay Marian McNellen says it’s not anti-Christmas.

KAY MARIAN MCNELLEN But Christmas is a really fun backdrop to fear, of which there is much in this show. I like to say that this show feels like a really great short horror novel set at Christmas.

If you want something tense and dark this holiday season, then head over to 89 Carson Junction Road. The play runs this weekend and next at Diversionary’s Black Box Theatre.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

##########

COMMUNITY CAN BE DIFFICULT TO FIND IN THE DIGITAL AGE.

THAT’S WHERE CREATIVEMORNINGS COMES IN. IT’S AN ORGANIZATION THAT BRINGS ARTISTS AND ENTREPRENEURS TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE CONNECTION AND INSPIRATION.

EVERY FRIDAY, CHAPTERS HOST FREE EVENTS IN CITIES AROUND THE WORLD, INCLUDING SAN DIEGO.

VIDEO JOURNALIST CHARLOTTE RADULOVICH ATTENDED LAST MONTH’S EVENT AT THE DOWNTOWN CENTRAL LIBRARY AND BRINGS US THIS AUDIO DISPATCH.

CREATIVE 1 (cr/ks) TRT (1:59) OC: MUSIC TAIL (CAN FADE EARLY IF NEEDED)

--------

Good morning good morning

We got the DJ on the ones and twos.

0:08Give a shout out to Cammy.

0:13My name's Rammel Wallace and I'm the host of Creative Morning San Diego.

0:17I showed up to the downtown library with donuts in the rain, and people still came out strong.

0:22The room is full of open, excited, creative energy, and as the host, it's my job to match that energy and reflect the beauty that I see to the community.

0:33And I love what I do and the people that are a part of this ecosystem.

0:39Hi Marcy Colleen, children's author, when you're an artist and you work solo in your house all the time, it's so important to find community and as the talk today was about like finding your growth squad and I find I always seek out those pockets of places where I can be with other.

0:58Creatives, it doesn't matter if they're not doing the exact same thing that I'm doing, but to be able to connect with other people who have a creative spirit is just so important and it builds me up for the rest of the day.

1:08I've met so many people.

1:09I've connected with people we follow each other on Instagram.

1:12We're there to hype each other up and it's a great experience.

1:18Free coffee, free donuts, free community, accessibility, and gyms that not only inspire your career and your life, but gems that you can apply within your community, within your family, and within your creative practice.

1:37The next creative mornings is December 19th.

1:41And y'all have a great weekend.

NAT MUSIC

TAG: THE NEXT CREATIVEMORNINGS EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 8AM TO 10AM ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19TH AT THE SAN DIEGO CENTRAL LIBRARY DOWNTOWN

##########

Coming up.... We’ll have that story and more, just after the break.

######

That's it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth. This podcast is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.