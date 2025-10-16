Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Finest Cover Art
The Finest

Big guitars, bigger feelings: Slacker's San Diego story of growing pains and friendship

 October 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans Anthony Wallace
Ways To Subscribe
Slacker performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
1 of 9
San Diego rock band Slacker delivers a high-energy performance during the KPBS Music series pilot at KPBS on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Jp Houle of Slacker performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
2 of 9
Jp Houle, Slacker's singer and guitarist, takes center stage during the KPBS Music Series pilot at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Sam Hockaday o
3 of 9
Drummer Sam Hockaday powers the beat for Slacker during the KPBS Music Series pilot at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Avery
4 of 9
Bassist and backup vocalist Avery Nelson grooves with Slacker at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Slacker performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
5 of 9
A camera monitor captures Slacker mid-performance during the KPBS Music Series pilot at KPBS on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Slacker performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
6 of 9
Slacker rocks out with hair flying mid-song during the KPBS Music Series pilot at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Jp Houle of Slacker performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
7 of 9
Jp Houle is framed on a camera monitor during Slacker's KPBS Music Series pilot at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Slacker performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
8 of 9
Slacker closes the set at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Slacker (Avery Nelson, Jp Houle and Sam Hockaday) at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
9 of 9
Avery Nelson, Jp Houle and Sam Hockaday of Slacker are all smiles after performing at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur

San Diego's rising rock trio Slacker helped launch the pilot phase of the new KPBS Music Series with a live performance — loud, joyful and a little chaotic in the best way, but played with real precision and skill. Dressed in button-down shirts and ties, the band tore through their songs on the KPBS patio as the lunchtime crowd cheered.

We sat down with the band right after their set to talk about where their music comes from — the friendships (and burritos) that built it and the feelings behind their biggest songs. They also share how they recorded their debut album in a legendary San Diego studio using a bass guitar once played by one of the city's most famous bands.

It's a story about finding connection, growing together and turning shared experiences into music that feels personal, powerful and magical.

Jp Houle, Slacker's singer and guitarist, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Jp Houle, Slacker's singer and guitarist, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Avery Nelson, bassist and backup vocalist for Slacker, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Avery Nelson, bassist and backup vocalist for Slacker, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Sam Hockaday, Slacker's drummer, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Sam Hockaday, Slacker's drummer, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.

Guests:
Slacker: Jp Houle (singer/guitar), Avery Nelson (bass guitar/backup vocals) and Sam Hockaday (drums)

Mentioned in this episode:

Sources:

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault or abuse, confidential help is available 24 hours a day. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit https://online.rainn.org to chat with a trained staff member.

The Finest, Episode 22
Big guitars, bigger feelings: Slacker's San Diego story of growing pains and friendship

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

Tags

The Finest MusicSan DiegoThe Finest

The Finest is made possible in part by Prebys Foundation.