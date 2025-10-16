San Diego's rising rock trio Slacker helped launch the pilot phase of the new KPBS Music Series with a live performance — loud, joyful and a little chaotic in the best way, but played with real precision and skill. Dressed in button-down shirts and ties, the band tore through their songs on the KPBS patio as the lunchtime crowd cheered.

We sat down with the band right after their set to talk about where their music comes from — the friendships (and burritos) that built it and the feelings behind their biggest songs. They also share how they recorded their debut album in a legendary San Diego studio using a bass guitar once played by one of the city's most famous bands.

It's a story about finding connection, growing together and turning shared experiences into music that feels personal, powerful and magical.

Riley Arthur Jp Houle, Slacker's singer and guitarist, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025. Riley Arthur Avery Nelson, bassist and backup vocalist for Slacker, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025. Riley Arthur Sam Hockaday, Slacker's drummer, performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.

Guests:

Slacker: Jp Houle (singer/guitar), Avery Nelson (bass guitar/backup vocals) and Sam Hockaday (drums)

Mentioned in this episode:



Big Fish Recording Studio | Encinitas recording studio where Blink-182 made their 1997 breakthrough album "Dude Ranch"

Velvet worms | ancient invertebrates with soft, velvety skin and tiny limbs that shoot slime to catch prey

Listen • 22:59 The Finest, Episode 22 Big guitars, bigger feelings: Slacker's San Diego story of growing pains and friendship

