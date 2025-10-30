Courtesy of San Diego History Center A songbook titled "Songs" by Alice Barnett, published by G. Schirmer Inc., featuring compositions by the early 20th-century American composer.

Alice Barnett's music once echoed across America — her songs were performed on national radio, reviewed in major newspapers and sung in concert halls from New York to Los Angeles. But over time, her name slipped from memory.

In this episode, San Diego musician and researcher Katina Mitchell brings Alice's story back into focus, tracing her journey from a gifted young composer in Illinois to an internationally recognized artist who made her home in San Diego. Through archival letters, fragile sheet music and rare recordings, Katina reconstructs a life devoted to music and performs pieces that haven't been widely heard in decades.

" I started researching her and decided to bring back her music because I liked it. I thought it's worth knowing. People should know about her," Katina said.

With insight from cultural scholars, we look at how fame fades, why some artists are remembered while others vanish and what it takes to restore a legacy. The result is both a rediscovery of a remarkable composer and a reflection on the delicate ways art outlasts the people who create it.

Guests:



Katina Mitchell, musician, teacher and musicologist

César A. Hidalgo, professor at Toulouse School of Economics and director of the Center for Collective Learning, Corvinus University of Budapest

Swapnil Rai, associate professor in the Department of Film, Television and Media, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Tina Zarpour, vice president of community engagement, education and collections, San Diego History Center

Sources:

Listen • 39:38 The Finest, Episode 24 The lost composer: Alice Barnett and the paradox of fame and memory

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

