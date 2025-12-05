Chula Vista names Christopher Manroe its next Fire Chief, replacing Harry Muns

Christopher Manroe was named the next Fire Chief of the Chula Vista Fire Department Thursday, replacing the retiring Harry Muns.

Manroe has more than 27 years of experience in the fire service, 17 of which were spent in Chula Vista.

"Chula Vista has always felt like home," he said. "This community, this department and the people we serve have shaped my life. I am honored to lead the men and women of the Chula Vista Fire Department and committed to making our service better every single day."

Manroe's career began in 1995 with the San Diego Rural Fire District before joining Del Mar Fire Department and later La Mesa Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of Fire Captain and became a licensed paramedic, according to a city statement.

In 2008, he restarted his career in Chula Vista because of the city's "growth, diversity and reputation for excellence," returning to the firefighter rank.

He replaces Muns, who had nearly three decades of experience.

"I am incredibly proud of what this department has accomplished," Muns said. "Serving the city of Chula Vista has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I leave knowing the department is in excellent hands with Chief Manroe. He is someone who leads with integrity, humility and a genuine commitment to this community."

According to the city, Manroe "believes in leading by example, staying connected to crews, and supporting the wellbeing of the department's personnel and their families." His plans include strengthening succession planning, expanding recruitment efforts, enhancing training and professional development, and continuing advancing wellness and mental health programs within the department.

"Chief Manroe reflects all of the qualities the city of Chula Vista values," said City Manager Tiffany Allen. "He knows our neighborhoods, understands our families, and has spent nearly two decades serving this community. I am confident he will continue strengthening the department in ways that directly support our residents and keep Chula Vista a safe, thriving place to call home."