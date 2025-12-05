Give Now
Military

Marine killed in Camp Pendleton tactical vehicle incident identified

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:15 PM PST
A service photo of Pfc. Tanner Rubio in his dress blue Marine uniform is overlaid an undated photo of the sign outside Camp Pendleton.
KPBS Staff
/
U.S. Marine Corps
A service photo of Pfc. Tanner Rubio in his dress blue Marine uniform is overlaid an undated photo of the sign outside Camp Pendleton.

Private 1st Class Tanner Rubio was killed Wednesday in a "tactical vehicle mishap" at Camp Pendleton, the 1st Marine Division said in a statement Friday.

Rubio, 21, was a rifleman attached to 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, the statement said.

He was from Dixon, Calif., and joined the Marine Corps in January.

"The tragic loss of Pfc. Rubio is one felt across the 1st Marine Division,” commanding general Maj. Gen. Thomas Savage said. "He will be sorely missed, but his honorable service to his country will not be forgotten."

The Marines didn't identify the type of tactical vehicle involved in the incident or the nature of the mishap.

"The incident is currently under investigation," the Marines said. "To preserve the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are available at this time."

The Marines said the incident occurred during training unrelated to the ongoing Exercise Steel Knight 25 at the base.

Tactical vehicle deaths have plagued the military for years.

The vehicles have high centers of gravity and poor driver visibility. When operating off-road in rough terrain, it can be difficult to see hazards — a factor that contributed to the 2019 rollover death of 1st. Lt. Conor McDowell on Camp Pendleton.

In 2023, Marine Sgt. Matthew Bylski was killed at Camp Pendleton in a rollover involving an Amphibious Combat Vehicle.

Between 2010 and 2019, more than 100 troops were killed in tactical vehicle rollovers, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

In a 2021 study, the GAO found issues with supervision and training in tactical vehicle crashes across the Army and Marine Corps. It made nine recommendations to the Pentagon to help prevent these accidents.

A follow-up report in March found that the Pentagon has implemented two of the nine recommendations.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
