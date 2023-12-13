Give Now
Military

Camp Pendleton Marine killed in Amphibious Combat Vehicle rollover

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published December 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST
U.S. Marine Corps students with the Assault Amphibious school, drive an Amphibious Combat Vehicle during a basic land driving course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023.
Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni
/
Marine Corps
U.S. Marine Corps students with the Assault Amphibious school, drive an Amphibious Combat Vehicle during a basic land driving course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

One Marine was killed when an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) rolled over Tuesday at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the Marines said in a statement.

The rollover occurred around 6 p.m. as the ACV was making a "ground movement" during training, according to Wednesday's statement from I Marine Expeditionary Force.

Fourteen other Marines were inside the vehicle when it crashed, the Marines said. They were taken to local hospitals, including Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, for "evaluation and treatment."

The name of the Marine killed is being held until their next of kin are notified. The Marine was attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Marines said.

The accident is under investigation.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
