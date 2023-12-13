Camp Pendleton Marine killed in Amphibious Combat Vehicle rollover

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

One Marine was killed when an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) rolled over Tuesday at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the Marines said in a statement.

The rollover occurred around 6 p.m. as the ACV was making a "ground movement" during training, according to Wednesday's statement from I Marine Expeditionary Force.

Fourteen other Marines were inside the vehicle when it crashed, the Marines said. They were taken to local hospitals, including Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, for "evaluation and treatment."

The name of the Marine killed is being held until their next of kin are notified. The Marine was attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Marines said.

The accident is under investigation.