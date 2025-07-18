San Diego County sees unemployment leap percentage point to 4.9% in June

The San Diego County unemployment rate was 4.9% in June, up from 4% in May, and above last year's 4.4%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

June's unadjusted unemployment rate was 5.7% for California and 4.4% for the nation during the same period.

Between May 2025 and June 2025, total nonfarm employment decreased from 1,574,600, to 1,573,700, a loss of 900 jobs. Agricultural employment grew by 100 jobs.

Professional and business services posted the highest loss over the month, seeing a decrease of 2,800 jobs. All of those were in the subsectors of administrative and support and waste management and remediation services — down 1,700 — and professional, scientific, and technical services — down 1,100.

Another three industries saw month-over-month losses, losing 2,400 jobs. Among these were 1,200 in private education and health services and 1,100 in government.

A total of four industry sectors saw gains in June, adding a combined total of 4,300 jobs. Leisure and hospitality saw the largest boost, with 2,300 added. Construction saw a rise of 1,400 jobs.

Between June 2024 and June 2025, total nonfarm employment increased by 14,400, while agricultural employment fell by 100 jobs, according to the EDD.

Private education and health services led all employment gains over the year, recording an increase of 12,600 jobs. Of these, more than 90% was seen in health care and social assistance. Private educational services rose by 400 jobs.

Five other industries posted combined gains of 12,000: government, with 7,100 jobs added, made up around 60% of the other industry sectors. The remainder of the growth came from leisure and hospitality; construction; other services; and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Conversely, four industries saw employment loss over the year, led by manufacturing's 4,500. Professional and business services lost 3,600. Financial activities and information made up the remainder of the 10,200 job losses over the year.