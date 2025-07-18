Mexican consulate in San Diego to offer free legal services to LGBTQ+ migrants

The Mexican consulate in San Diego on Friday announced a new program offering free legal services to LGBTQ+ Mexicans in cases of discrimination and violence.

The Special Defense Program for Inclusion, known by its Spanish acronym DETI, is part of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's efforts to protect Mexican nationals living abroad, particularly those who are part of vulnerable minority groups, said Alicia Kerber-Palma, consul general of Mexico in San Diego.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have increasingly shown up in courthouses in search of people in the country illegally. That's one reason why immigrants may not feel safe going directly to the police or other U.S. government agencies that enforce civil rights laws, Kerber-Palma said.

LGBTQ+ victims often need specialized assistance in cases of domestic violence, labor violations or housing discrimination, she added.

"That's why we want to give that space here at the consulate, so that the consulate can go with them, step by step, so that those cases can be seen and can be solved," Kerber-Palma said. "There is the rule of law, and we are going to make (sure) that those cases follow the rule of law."

The program is launching on the eve of San Diego Pride weekend, which kicks off in Hillcrest on Friday evening with the Spirit of Stonewall Rally .

Emen Maurus, an immigration attorney working for the consulate's program, said representation in immigration proceedings is increasingly necessary — and increasingly expensive. Many immigrants are living in fear, he added.

"It's also a difficult time to be a member of the transgender community, LGB community," said Maurus, who is also legal director of the Border Butterflies Project , an initiative of the Transgender Law Center that supports LGBTQ+ asylum seekers. "So when you have an immigrant who is also LGBT, they're standing really at the crosshairs of being targeted."

Mexican nationals can access the services, which are free, confidential and bilingual, by visiting the Mexican consulate at 1549 India St. in Little Italy, by calling (619) 231-3847 or by emailing proteccion@consulmexsd.org.