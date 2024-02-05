Give Now
Meet the Team
photo of Daniel Cardenas, dark shirt, smiling at camera

Daniel Cardenas

Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

As the inaugural director of diversity equity and inclusion, Daniel Cardenas (he/him) serves as the main advocate for KPBS’ diversity vision, initiatives, action plan and strategic goals. He serves as a key collaborator between San Diego State University, the San Diego State University Research Foundation, and KPBS. He is the subject-matter expert and champion for diversity, equity, inclusion, access and belonging at the station.

Daniel joins KPBS with over a decade of experience creating equitable education and work environments on university campuses. Most recently, Daniel served as the associate director of the UC San Diego PATHS Scholars Program, which aims to increase the number, persistence, and success of underrepresented scholars in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine (STEMM). He has also served in the UCSD Raza Resource Centro, UC Davis Cross Cultural Center, as well as Oregon State University’s Native American Longhouse and Asian and Pacific Cultural Centers. He earned a Master of Education from Oregon State University and his bachelor’s from Sonoma State University.

Daniel is a father, partner, and poet. When not working, he can be found at the park, riding bikes, hiking with his family, or taking in San Diego’s art and hip hop scene.

