Bonus Episode: Halloween Special - The (True Crime) Case of Juan Soldado

Like many cities, Tijuana is rich with folklore and eerie legends. One such tale is the story of Juan Castillo Morales, also known as Juan Soldado, the unofficial patron saint of migrants.

In 1938, Castillo Morales, a military private stationed in Tijuana, was convicted of the rape and murder of 8-year-old Olga Camacho, a girl who lived near the military barracks. However, many believe he was wrongfully accused.

According to local folklore, his spirit still wanders the old cemetery in downtown Tijuana, where some claim to have heard him proclaiming his innocence, among other supernatural occurrences.

We delve deep into this folktale to uncover the truth behind the legend — the historical context, the people involved and the story of how he became known as the patron saint of migrants.

To help distinguish fact from fiction, we spoke with Fernando Escobedo , a historian from Tijuana who has extensively researched the city's past. His work sheds new light on this enigmatic case through the testimony of Fausto Matus, a possible witness to the crime.

Don’t miss this episode, where we unravel the mystery surrounding this iconic legend from Tijuana.

Sources:

“ Religiosidad Popular en Tijuana, el culto de Juan Soldado” by Gabriel Rivera and Jose Saldaña

“Juan Soldado: Rapist, Murderer, Martyr, Saint” by Paul J. Vanderwood

Fernando Escobedo books

Credits

Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González

Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco

Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos

Editor: Chrissy Nguyen

Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco

Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp