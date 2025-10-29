Where to access food assistance in San Diego County

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as CalFresh in California, will run out on Nov. 1, leaving nearly 42 million Americans without access to vital food assistance . The lapse in funding is a result of the Trump administration’s decision not to use contingency funding to keep the program going during the federal government shutdown. Even if Republicans and Democrats in Congress make a deal to reopen the government before funding runs out, benefits would be delayed.

In San Diego County, around 400,000 people rely on CalFresh to buy groceries. As CalFresh benefits are set to expire, local food banks are gearing up to fill the gap.