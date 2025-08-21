Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Immigration enforcement taking serious toll on children’s mental health

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:40 PM PDT
A new report from UC Riverside warns that aggressive immigration enforcement is taking a serious toll on children’s mental health. KPBS health reporter Heidi de Marco says experts are calling it a public health crisis.

Near Park Dale Lane Elementary in Encinitas on Wednesday morning, a child cried in her mother’s arms as federal agents arrested her father.

A new UC Riverside report said moments like this can have lasting consequences for children in immigrant and mixed-status families.

“Anxiety, stress, depression, even senses of hopelessness, mistrust, even suicidality in the course of that distress,” said Dr. Lisa Fortuna, a child psychiatrist at UC Riverside School of Medicine who co-authored the report.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

She and her colleagues compiled clinical data and community-based trauma research on children across the country, from infants to teenagers. They found forced separation from a caregiver leading to infants regressing and not sleeping or eating well, school-age children struggling to focus in class. Even the threat of separation can result in chronic anticipatory anxiety for older children.

“What would they do if they were separated from their parents? Are they going to have to take a parental role? You know, and really sort of having a lot of distress and a lot more awareness,” Fortuna said.

At the San Diego Unified School District’s Newcomer Welcome Center, school counselor Juan Carlos Nieblaz said he sees the same patterns.

“I do feel there is an increase in stress and anxiety, and I feel a lot of it has to do with social media, what they see and view online,” Nieblaz said.

He works directly with students, connecting them with resources.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“We are in collaboration with agencies in the community and in the school where students can receive services, whether it be, mental health, or housing, or — you know — just simply seeking Medi-Cal,” he said.

Fortuna said those collaborations are crucial.

“What families are having to do is — if they're working with a counselor, or if they're working with schools — setting up plans. 'If we were separated, if something did happen, who would take care of you? What would happen? What would be our next step?'” she said.

She said while those conversations may be hard, avoiding them can be worse. Without support, the long-term effects can include PTSD.

For Nieblaz, who grew up in San Diego with immigrant roots, supporting students feels personal.

“I see myself a lot in these students and their families. I can connect with them because I've had similar experiences,” he said.

Even amid uncertainty, he said students are finding strength in each other and building their own networks of support.

“A lot of the students are in groups. They walk together or they're in community a lot of the times. They communicate with each other, they protect each other,” Nieblaz said.

Both Fortuna and Nieblaz agree children can’t be shielded from fear. But with teachers, families, and communities working together, they can be supported through it.

Tags

Health Mental HealthKidsImmigrationLaw Enforcement
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News