Port of Entry short - Giancarlo's Dance
Introducing Port of Entry shorts! Short Video capsules that tell the cross-border stories we share with you in a new way. Using video!
And to kick start this new modality, we have two to share featuring our friends and guests of our live event, Charles Glaubitz and Giancarlo Ruiz.
This video capsule premiered last fall during our live event and is part of a 5-episode bundle that features this capsule, a second video capsule featuring Giancarlo, a traditional podcast episode, and a two-part episode of our live event. So we hope you enjoy this 5-episode bundle bonanza!
If you like this video short, share it, drop a like, and a comment!
Nos vemos pronto!
About Season 6
Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.
This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.
From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!
Social media and contact
From KPBS, “Port of Entry” tells cross-border stories that connect us. More stories at www.portofentrypod.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/portofentrypodcast
Instagram: www.instagram.com/portofentrypod
Support our show at www.kpbs.org/donate. Search “Port of Entry” in the gifts section to get our sling bag as a thank-you gift.
If your business or nonprofit wants to sponsor our show, email corporatesupport@kpbs.org.
Text or call the "Port of Entry" team at 619-500-3197 anytime with questions or comments about the show or email us at podcasts@kpbs.org.
Credits
Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González
Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco
Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos
Interm Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão
Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco
Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp
This program is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people