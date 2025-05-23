Port of Entry Short - Giancarlo's Dance

About Season 6

Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.

This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.

From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!

Listen in and join us!

Social media and contact

From KPBS, “Port of Entry” tells cross-border stories that connect us. More stories at www.portofentrypod.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/portofentrypodcast

Instagram: www.instagram.com/portofentrypod

Support our show at www.kpbs.org/donate. Search “Port of Entry” in the gifts section to get our sling bag as a thank-you gift.

If your business or nonprofit wants to sponsor our show, email corporatesupport@kpbs.org.

Text or call the "Port of Entry" team at 619-500-3197 anytime with questions or comments about the show or email us at podcasts@kpbs.org.

Credits

Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González

Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco

Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos

Interm Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão

Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco

Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp

This program is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people