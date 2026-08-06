RESOLVE TO SOLVE WITH MILES O'BRIEN

Premieres Wednesdays, Aug. 19 - Sept. 9, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Miles O'Brien travels the globe searching for solutions to climate, water, and health crises. From building sea curtains in Antarctica to restoring wildlife in Argentina, the answers are closer than we think thanks to people with a resolve to solve.

Miles O'Brien travels the globe searching for solutions to climate, water, and health crises. From building sea curtains in Antarctica to restoring wildlife in Argentina, the answers are closer than we think thanks to people with a “Resolve to Solve.”

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Wild Climate Fixes from Cows and Beavers" airs Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, August 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Miles O'Brien meets the innovators tackling climate change in surprising ways. A seaweed additive cuts cattle methane by 90%. Beavers fight drought and wildfire.

Rob Gourley © MOBIAS / PBS Volunteers build a beaver dam analog along Muddy Creek near Rawlins, WY.

Episode 2: "Weathering Change Through Wind and Heat" airs Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Extreme heat is deadly and clean energy is contested. Miles O'Brien travels from Phoenix to Sydney to New Bedford finding solutions. The tools exist — do we have the will?

Ezra Wolfinger © MOBIAS Wind turbines being staged at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal.

Episode 3: "Preserving Nature In Argentina and Antarctica" airs Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Miles O'Brien travels to Argentina, where jaguars are being brought back from extinction. Then to Antarctica's collapsing Doomsday Glacier. The planet is in crisis — but people are fighting back.

Ezra Wolfinger © MOBIAS / PBS A jaguar at the San Alonso Reserve inside the Iberá National Park, Argentina.

Episode 4: "Mindshift: Rewiring The Human Brain" airs Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Sound waves may rewire addiction. Psychedelics may reopen the brain's capacity to learn. Miles O'Brien makes it personal — enrolling in a study to treat his own phantom pain.

UC San Diego / PBS Correspondent Miles O'Brien waits to see if he will receive psilocybin or a placebo, as a participant in a clinical trial at the University of California San Diego.

Episode 5: "River Runs Dry, Geothermal Goes Deep" airs Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The Colorado River is running out — and the Imperial Valley is ground zero. Miles O'Brien meets the farmers, water managers, and negotiators fighting over every drop. Beneath the desert, geothermal energy may offer a way forward.

Rich Brooks © MOBIAS / PBS Drill rig in Texas during construction of Sage Geosystems first energy storage test facility.

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