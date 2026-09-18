San Diego’s Muslim community takes part in national voter registration day

With the 2026 midterm elections just over a month away, there are nationwide efforts underway to register voters this week.

That includes voter registration efforts within the Muslim community.

Following a midday Friday sermon and prayer at the Islamic Center of San Diego, it was time for political engagement outside of the mosque.

It’s where 18-year-old Maria Hassane was one of many who registered to vote for the first time.

“I’ve seen my parents voting, my sisters voting ever since a young age. And I always felt like it was important to have that voice,” Hassane said. “Even though it feels small, like ‘oh my voice won't make a change,’ but since I have the opportunity to – you never know that one vote might make a difference.”

Jacob Aere / KPBS Organizers prepare voter registration materials outside of the Islamic Center of San Diego, Sept. 18, 2026.

The Islamic Center of San Diego was one of the many mosques or community centers across more than 15 states that featured voter tabling as part of National Muslim Voter Registration Day.

“This year is a very important year for us to send a message to our community that they are still worthy, they are Americans that they deserve to be able to participate in democracy while very powerful people in this country are telling us we don't belong here,” said MPower Change executive director Linda Sarsour.

She said her organization has led the multi-state event since 2018.

“Some of the issues at the forefront of the minds of Muslim Americans is the war in Iran, it’s what's happening in Gaza, but it's also affordability,” Sarsour said. “We are also worried about ICE and the way ICE is engaging in raids in Muslim and other immigrant communities."

Jacob Aere / KPBS Muslims gather for a sermon and prayer inside Islamic Center of San Diego, Sept. 18, 2026.

For the Muslim community in San Diego, the pain from May’s mass shooting at the Islamic Center that left five people dead hasn’t gone away. The gunmen were motivated by white nationalism and the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

“The fear is still here. When community members come to the Islamic Center now they are looking (over) their shoulders to be honest with you. Many families stopped bringing their kids here,” said Imam Taha Hassane.

Earlier this week San Diego City Council adopted a working definition of Islamophobia with the intention of taking a moral stance against hate.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Organizers prepare voter registration tables outside of Islamic Center of San Diego, Sept. 18, 2026.

As the tens of thousands of San Diego Muslims continue healing in the aftermath of the attack, they want to ensure that their community’s concerns are well represented locally and at a national level. The Imam said enough is enough.

“We want our elected officials to do the right thing to protect our community,” Hassane said.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 19.