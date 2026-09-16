15 free ways to explore San Diego Design Week 2026

Design is everywhere — from the built environment to the packaging on our groceries, from elevator music to fanciful public art. But it's not always easy to define.

"The answer that resonates with me the most is that design is what makes everything cool," said Eric Weiss, president of the Design Forward Alliance, which organizes San Diego Design Week (SDDW).

Weiss told KPBS last year that design is the way we dress, put our kids’ artwork on the fridge and organize files on our computers or phones. It's compelling logos, app user interfaces, sidewalks, hiking trails, freeway interchanges and latte art.

"Design is really about creativity, and it's marrying the art and creative sides of us with the functional side," Weiss said. "It's the fashion design, it's the interior design, it's the architecture, it's how we design products."

San Diego Design Week launched in 2020, spearheaded by Mingei International Museum. Since then, the program has grown to include nearly 75 panels, exhibitions, tours, events, installations, screenings, workshops, activities, lectures and more — most of them free.

Find the full San Diego Design Week 2026 program here .



Here are 15 free events to check out this week:

Thursday, Sept. 17 Designing What We Wear 'Zandra with a Zed' Documentary Exclusive Preview 700 Prospect St., La Jolla Film



British fashion designer — and pink-haired style icon — Dame Zandra Rhodes splits her time between London and San Diego. Her impressive career has defined an era in fashion and textiles. A forthcoming documentary explores her work.



Noon | British fashion designer — and pink-haired style icon — Dame Zandra Rhodes splits her time between London and San Diego. Her impressive career has defined an era in fashion and textiles. A forthcoming documentary explores her work.Noon | MORE INFO The Dazzle Lab: Stencil Design and Rhinestone Workshop 700 Prospect St., La Jolla Workshop



Add a little sparkle to your shirts, totes or denim during this guided open-studio session, which includes stencils and rhinestone machines.



4-5:30 p.m. | Add a little sparkle to your shirts, totes or denim during this guided open-studio session, which includes stencils and rhinestone machines.4-5:30 p.m. | MORE INFO Huerta x Huerta Showcase 1038 25th St., San Diego Exhibition



Tijuana-based architect and multidisciplinary artist Sarah Irene Garcia Huerta will present an interactive collection of objects and works in progress that reflect her design process and ideas. The event also includes an artist talk.



5-7 p.m. | Tijuana-based architect and multidisciplinary artist Sarah Irene Garcia Huerta will present an interactive collection of objects and works in progress that reflect her design process and ideas. The event also includes an artist talk.5-7 p.m. | MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 18 Designing Our Digital World 'Designing for Everyone': The History Behind Arts District Liberty Station 2848 Dewey Rd, San Diego Tour



Learn the history of the former Naval Training Center and get a glimpse of its present as a creative hub. OBR + Lionakis architecture firm will guide the tour.



10-11 a.m. |

Learn the history of the former Naval Training Center and get a glimpse of its present as a creative hub. OBR + Lionakis architecture firm will guide the tour.10-11 a.m. | MORE INFO Design Showcase Tabling 10155 Pacific Heights Blvd., San Diego



Noon to 2 p.m. |

Part of Digital World Design Day at Qualcomm, this offers a look at new projects from regional designers, with a focus on technology, sustainability, real-world design and more.Noon to 2 p.m. | MORE INFO 'Stop Designing Cars Like Phones' 10155 Pacific Heights Blvd., San Diego Talk



Product designer and UX researcher Ben Kuhn, who has worked with BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai, will discuss the evolution of the automobile's user interface and why he warns that the industry's move toward smartphone-like interiors could be costly.



12:50-1:50 p.m. |

Product designer and UX researcher Ben Kuhn, who has worked with BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai, will discuss the evolution of the automobile's user interface and why he warns that the industry's move toward smartphone-like interiors could be costly.12:50-1:50 p.m. | MORE INFO