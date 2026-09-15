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Military

Former San Diego sailors plead guilty to selling deadly fentanyl-laced pills

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published September 15, 2026 at 4:34 PM PDT
The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike. Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, 2022, in support of global maritime security operations.
Petty Officer 1st Class Robert S. Price
/
U.S. Navy
The USS Abraham Lincoln leaves San Diego on Jan. 3, 2022.

Two former San Diego sailors pleaded guilty this week to selling pills laced with fentanyl to fellow sailors, federal prosecutors said.

Bailey Szramowski, 29, and Johnnese Poomaihealani, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according to the San Diego assistant U.S. attorney, Keith Ellison.

The pair were assigned to the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln where, in 2022, Szramowski routinely sold pills to sailors — including during deployment, one witness told investigators.

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Szramowski and Poomaihealani are married, the U.S. Attorney's Office told KPBS.

Seaman Bailey Szramowski aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln during deployment on June 6, 2022.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren
/
U.S. Navy
Seaman Bailey Szramowski aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln during deployment on June 6, 2022.

In December 2022, Szramowski sold counterfeit oxycodone pills to an unnamed sailor who later died by overdose.

Prosecutors say Szramowski then sold pills to another sailor knowing they had already proven deadly.

The second sailor also overdosed and was hospitalized. They then agreed to cooperate with authorities, court records say.

Seaman Apprentice Johnnese Poomaihealani on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during deployment on May 6, 2022.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry
/
U.S. Navy
Seaman Apprentice Johnnese Poomaihealani on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during deployment on May 6, 2022.

Szramowski faces a minimum of five to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

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Poomaihealani faces up to 20 years and a $1 million fine, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

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Military Public MattersMilitary LifeDrug War
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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