San Diego beefs up police patrols, infrastructure in Gaslamp Quarter sweep

The city of San Diego is making more efforts to clean up the Gaslamp Quarter, deploying teams to reduce illegal activity and improve safety, it was announced Monday.

The announcement Monday comes weeks after the San Diego Police Department started Operational Last Call, increasing high-visibility uniformed officer patrols and undercover operations on Friday and Saturday nights to "help prevent violence and unlawful behavior."

According to the city, over the past year reports of violence and unlawful behavior have increased, necessitating city resources being used to address large crowds, trash and debris removal, street and sidewalk conditions and supporting local businesses.

"For more than 150 years, the Gaslamp Quarter has been at the heart of San Diego — and we have a responsibility to make sure it remains a place people want to visit, businesses want to invest and San Diegans are proud of," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "That starts with making sure people feel safe and welcome here.

"We've heard the concerns from residents and businesses, and the city is responding with a coordinated effort to improve public safety, cleanliness and the overall condition of the neighborhood," he added. "My goal is a Gaslamp that honors its history while continuing to thrive for generations to come. People should see and feel a difference on our streets, and we will keep working with our partners until they do."

While the city did not provide data detailing a rise in crimes and complaints, the SDPD announced that since Operation Last Call began late last month, officers have made 76 arrests, given 102 citations and recovered five firearms.

City Transportation Department crews are in the process of repainting and refreshing street and sidewalk markings to improve safety and accessibility for both vehicles and pedestrians. Over the next two weeks, teams will be working in the afternoons and overnight on Fourth, Fifth and Sixth avenues between Broadway and L Street to repaint faded curbs and crosswalks, and to replace broken or faded signs.

Additionally, to address trash and debris accumulation, the city added another day of street sweeping on Saturday mornings as part of a six-week pilot program. Previously, street sweeping was conducted twice per week Monday through Friday.

"Keeping the Gaslamp Quarter safe and welcoming requires a coordinated effort. I appreciate Mayor Gloria, San Diego Police Chief [Scott] Wahl, and our city staff for increasing enforcement, improving street conditions and working directly with local businesses," said Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents the Gaslamp Quarter in Council District 3. "These steps will help ensure everyone can safely enjoy one of San Diego's most vibrant neighborhoods."

As part of efforts to improve traffic and pedestrian safety, San Diego implemented designated rideshare pickup locations in July at closing time for bars and restaurants. These locations are outside a geofenced area on Fifth Avenue between Market and E streets on Friday and Saturday nights, and were determined in coordination with rideshare companies Lyft and Uber, the city said.

City teams will also tackle businesses with unsafe or unsanitary code violations such as dumpsters and trash and debris left on streets within the Quarter. Law enforcement will work with local bars and restaurants to prevent and penalize overserving of alcohol.

"We are encouraged and grateful for the city's renewed coordination and focus on making the Gaslamp Quarter safer, cleaner and more welcoming," said Betsy Brennan, president and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. "While there is still work to be done, we are already seeing a difference. The Downtown San Diego Partnership Clean & Safe ambassadors continue to provide enhanced cleaning and safety services, and we look forward to working more closely with the city, the San Diego Police Department, and the community to build on this progress and keep the Gaslamp and downtown vibrant."