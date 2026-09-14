Tourism officials celebrate start of San Diego’s cruise season

Tourism officials celebrated the start of San Diego’s cruise season on Monday. Cruise ships are scheduled to stop in San Diego 183 times this season, up from 109 last season.

“It's our biggest cruise season in 15 years,” said Renee Rose, the Port of San Diego’s maritime commercial manager.

More cruise lines are using San Diego as a home port this year, she said. That means cruises are starting or ending in San Diego, not just stopping here along the way.

“Those home ports tend to have more of an impact,” Rose said.

Passengers typically spend a few days in San Diego before their cruise leaves or after their cruise ends, she said. They’ll book hotel rooms, go out to restaurants and shop at local businesses.

“One of the great things about our cruise season is that it picks up as the traditional travel season, the summer season, winds down,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “That helps make San Diego a year-round destination, supporting our hotels, restaurants and attractions throughout the fall and winter season.”

Katie Anastas / KPBS San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria stands in front of the Ruby Princess at the start of cruise season on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

Home port calls make up about 80% of the calls this season.

The rest of the passengers will visit San Diego for the day before setting sail for their next destination.

On Monday, the Ruby Princess arrived at the Broadway Pier at 8 a.m. It was set to leave around 9 p.m.

That was enough time for passengers like Brian James to take a harbor cruise. He’s from San Francisco, and he’s visited other San Diego staples on previous trips.

“I’ve been to Balboa Park, I’ve seen the Zoo, I’ve done a lot of things, so this was something different to do,” he said. “I hear it’s a good tour.”

Another cruise ship will stop in San Diego on Friday. By October, at least one will stop in San Diego nearly every day . The last ship of the season will leave San Diego on May 24.