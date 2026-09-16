UC San Diego study shows declining trust in elections across party lines

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s Wednesday, September 16th>>>> [ TRUST IN U-S ELECTIONS IS DECLINING ]

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

YESTERDAY WAS NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY

TO CELEBRATE, THE COUNTY REGISTRAR OF VOTERS URGED ALL ELIGIBLE RESIDENTS TO REGISTER TO VOTE OR UPDATE YOUR VOTER INFO

THIS HELPS ENSURE THAT YOU’LL RECEIVE A MAIL IN BALLOT FOR THE UPCOMING NOVEMBER 3RD ELECTION

YOU’LL NEED YOUR DRIVER’S LICENSE OR STATE I-D NUMBER OR THE LAST FOUR DIGITS OF YOUR SOCIAL

THOSE ALREADY REGISTERED SHOULD CONFIRM THEIR MAILING ADDRESS BY CHECKING THEIR REGISTRATION STATUS ONLINE

YOU CAN DO BOTH AT REGISTER TO VOTE DOT CA DOT GOV/

BALLOTS WILL BE SENT OUT THE WEEK OF OCTOBER FIFTH

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THE COUNTY SAYS THE NUMBER OF BATS TESTING POSITIVE FOR RABIES HAS DOUBLED THIS YEAR.

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS IDENTIFIED 43 RABID BATS SO FAR

THE LATEST CASE WAS A DEAD BAT FOUND BY EMPLOYEES AT THE SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK ON SEPTEMBER 6TH

THIS COMES AS THE CDC HAS WARNED OF RISING HUMAN RABIES EXPOSURES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

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THE STAGE IS NOW SET FOR A CROSS-BORDER REGION SHOWDOWN

TONIGHT AT 7 ON MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY, SNAPDRAGON STADIUM IS WHERE YOUR SAN DIEGO F-C AND CLUB TIJUANA WILL FACE OFF IN THE BAJA CUP

THE BAJA CUP BRINGS BOTH SIDES OF THE BORDER TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE HOW THE SHARED CULTURE OF FOOTBALL CONNECTS THE TWO REGIONS

GOOD LUCK TO BOTH THE XOLOS [CHOLOS] AND SAN DIEGO F-C

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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NEW POLITICAL SCIENCE RESEARCH SHOWS TRUST IN U.S ELECTIONS IS DECLINING.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA HAS THE LATEST ON WHY IT'S HAPPENING.

ELEX TRUST 1 (jg/qo) TRT: 1:04 SOQ

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with midterm elections less than two months away, americans aren’t confident they’ll be free and fair.

a survey from the ucsd center for transparent and trusted elections found fewer than half of respondents believe the midterm results will be counted accurately.

and democrats, republicans and independents have less trust in this upcoming election than they did in 2024.

“we’re in a unique moment in american politics when you even have to survey people about whether they think there’ll be free and fair elections.”

that was thad kousser, co-director of the center.

he and the other researchers found the sources of that skepticism varied widely between partisan groups.

democrats are worried that immigration officers will be at the polls, and think redistricting could impact fair representation.

while most republicans appear to believe president trump’s lies about mail ballot fraud and non-citizens voting.

but professor brenden nyhan from dartmouth college said this distrust could actually motivate people to turn out to vote.

“both sides still see elections as winnable. and so there’s often a kind of refrain of, “we have to win by so much that they can’t steal the election from us.”

jake gotta, kpbs news

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IT’S BEEN NEARLY FOUR MONTHS SINCE TWO GUNMEN ATTACKED THE ISLAMIC CENTER OF SAN DIEGO… KILLING THREE PEOPLE. NOW, THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL HAS TAKEN SOME ACTION AGAINST ANTI-MUSLIM HATE.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL EXPLAINS.

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ISLAMOPHOBIA 1 1:04 SOQ

THE EYES OF THE NATION WERE ON SAN DIEGO THAT DAY WHEN TWO YOUNG GUNMEN APPROACHED THE ISLAMIC CENTER AND STARTED SHOOTING. ON TUESDAY, THOSE WHO WERE KILLED WERE REMEMBERED AS THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL PASSED A RESOLUTION SEEKING TO IDENTIFY AND PREVENT SUCH ATTACKS IN THE FUTURE. COUNCILMEMBER SEAN ELO-RIVERA CO-AUTHORED THE RESOLUTION WITH COUNCIL PRESIDENT JOE LACAVA. ELO-RIVERA SAYS IT’S JUST A FIRST STEP.

“And what happens from here is based on the conversations that we have, and both proactively getting ahead of situations that need to be gotten ahead of and responding during important times in the way that the community has said will feel important to them.”

THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE LOCAL COUNCIL ON AMERICAN ISLAMIC RELATIONS SAYS SURVEYS CONDUCTED AFTER THE SHOOTING SHOW 88-PERCENT OF MUSLIMS HERE FEEL LESS SAFE AND 74-PERCENT SAY THEY’RE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF ALL MUSLIMS IN SAN DIEGO. JC, KPBS NEWS.

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UNDER FEDERAL GUIDELINES… MIGRANTS SHOULD NOT BE DETAINED IN TEMPORARY BORDER FACILITIES FOR MORE THAN THREE DAYS. BUT HERE IN SAN DIEGO… SOME FAMILIES HAVE BEEN DETAINED AT THESE STATIONS FOR WEEKS AT A TIME. THAT’S CAUGHT THE CONCERN OF A FEDERAL JUDGE.

OUR PARTNERS AT INEWSOURCE HAVE BEEN COVERING THE STORY.

MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON SPOKE WITH INEWSOURCE BORDER REPORTER SOFIA MEJIAS-PASCOE TO LEARN MORE.

KIDCUSTODY (inews) TRT 4:01 last words “for having me”

what's important to understand here is that these are facilities that are separate and distinct from the ICE detention centers, which much more often detain immigrants for weeks or for months. These holding facilities, the government's own standards say that they should not hold people longer than 72 hours.

So how do children end up in these temporary holding facilities?

Many of the children and families that that this reporting is centered on are families with children who have crossed the border recently and then been detained by border patrol. So they cross the border at some point they encounter immigration authorities and then they're taken to these stations to be processed. That could mean that they're transferred to a different facility like an ICE facility or that they're removed from the United States back to their home countries.

And so you say these facilities are not only meant to hold individuals for three days, but according to your recent reporting people are staying there for much longer. What did you find?

In court documents the government has filed data on how long it's holding families with children and that shows that dozens of kids have been held in these temporary holding facilities in San Diego longer than three days. So for example, earlier this year in March, the average length of time that kids in families spent in these facilities was 146 hours. So that's six days. That's double the amount of time that the government has set as a target

What how old are are these children?

Yeah, they they really run the gamut from infants to teenagers. We saw, you know, one mother who described being detained in these facilities with four of her children, the youngest of which was five months old at the time. And yeah, she she described being in this freezing cell only having the the clothes that she crossed in for her and her children.

And what kind of impact has this experience of detention had on children?

Yeah, I think attorneys would say that it it's been really traumatizing for children, you know, being locked in these cells with their parents. Sometimes they're separated from the father and just detained with their mother. They have described migrants have described having limited time outside in the outdoors, you know, limited toys to play with while they're detained even for days at a time and just being in that environment has been traumatizing.

Well, and all of this brings us to last month when a US district judge took issue with these facilities violating something called the Flores settlement.

Yeah, so this settlement really set the standards for the detention and release of children in federal immigration custody. So it means that the government has to remove kids from its custody as expeditiously as possible and that when kids are held, you know, whether as minors who cross the border alone or infants that the conditions need to be safe and sanitary.

So what's happened now is, you know, through this settlement attorneys representing migrant children have said that they believe the government may be violating this agreement because of in part the length of time that kids are spending in detention. So they've essentially asked the judge to enforce this settlement and order additional oversight of these facilities where kids are being held.

So this order establishes an independent monitor for facilities in San Diego among other places. What does that mean?

The judge has ordered oversight at least for the next 12 months and the independent monitor and the what's referred to as a special master will oversee facilities in San Diego and other places and report every quarter to to the court on how what conditions are looking like and if the independent monitor believes that the government may be in violation, they can report that as well.

Sophia thank you so very much.

Thanks for having me.

TAG: THAT WAS I-NEWS-SOURCE REPORTER SOFIA MEJIAS-PASCOE SPEAKING WITH MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON.

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TWO FORMER SAILORS PLEADED GUILTY THIS WEEK TO CHARGES THEY SOLD FAKE OXYCODONE PILLS TO OTHER SAILORS. IN 20-23, TWO OVERDOSED — ONE, FATALLY.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS PROSECUTORS ALLEGE THE PAIR WERE PART OF A DRUG RING AT SEA.

FENTGUILT 1 (ad) :45 SOQ

Married couple Bailey Szramowski (Zrah-mouse-key) and

Johnese (John - eece) Poomaihealani (Poo-my-hee-ah-lawn-ee) are out of the Navy today.

But in 2022 they were assigned to the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The pair admitted selling pills to a number of local sailors, including their fellow crew members during a deployment.

In 20-23, prosecutors say even after the first sailor died by overdose Szramowski went ahead and sold more pills to another sailor who then also overdosed.

Court records say that sailor worked with authorities once they recovered.

Szramowski (Zrah-mouse-key) faces up to 40 years in prison and a 5 million dollar fine.

Poomaihealani (Poo-my-hee-ah-lawn-ee) faces up to 20 years and a 1 million dollar fine.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

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BEACH CLOSURES AND A DROP IN SOUTH BAY TOURISM BECAUSE OF CROSS-BORDER POLLUTION, ARE COSTING THE REGION UP TO HALF A BILLION DOLLARS A YEAR.

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS THAT’S BASED ON THE COUNTY’S FIRST ESTIMATE OF THE ECONOMIC COST OF THE CRISIS.

TJECON 1 TRT 01:00

For more than a decade, Jeff Kirkeeng ran a ceramics studio from his home in Imperial Beach. But as sewage pollution has worsened ….

TJECON 1a 00:05

“Tourism plummeted in Imperial Beach in the matter of a few months.”

A new county report confirms what business owners like Kirkeeng have been saying for years: sewage pollution has led to major economic losses in the region.

Chris Blakney conducted the study. He says the money not being spent is anywhere between $125 million and $500 million each year.

TJECON 1b 00:10

“Across a 20-year horizon, if unmitigated, this crisis will cost the county economy between 1.9 and $7.9 billion.”

Kirkeeng found his business a new home by the Imperial Beach pier.

TJECON 1c 00:08

“It’s hard to find a community like this. And, I would say, if it’s clean again, it’s great, you know?”

The full economic report is expected to be published next month. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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THE PROJECT TO CONVERT THE OFFICE TOWER AT 1-0-1 ASH STREET INTO AFFORDABLE HOUSING TOOK A STEP FORWARD THIS WEEK.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THE BUILDING ALSO HAS A NEW NAME.

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107ASH 1 (ab) 0:?? soq

AB: 101 Ash is now 107 Ash. The city purchased the downtown high-rise in 2022, following a string of scandals and lawsuits. Last year, the City Council green lit a deal with a developer to turn it into 250 affordable apartments. On Tuesday, the council approved tweaks to that deal that include increasing the number of units to 252. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn says office-to-residential conversions are not easy.

SW: For instance, office buildings do not have kitchens or bathrooms in every office, but apartments do. And converting offices to apartments requires a complete rework of the building structure and plumbing system.

AB: The project also includes retail space and a childcare facility. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth AND hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day

