Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since May 22

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 29th time in 30 days, increasing 4.3 cents to $6.157, its highest amount since May 22.

The average price has increased 47.5 cents over the past 30 days, including 3.1 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 12 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Aug. 31, then resumed increasing the following day.

The average price is 16.2 cents more than one week ago, 47.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.391 greater than one year ago. It has increased $1.451 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

The national average price rose for the 17th time in 18 days, increasing 7.1 cents to $4.438. It has risen 36.1 cents over the past 18 days, including 3.9 cents Wednesday.

The national average price increased five consecutive days, dropped two-tenths of a cent Sept. 5 and resumed rising Sept. 6. It is 16.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.238 greater than one year ago.

The national average price has increased $1.456 since the attack on Iran.

The national average price is at its highest amount this late in the calendar year, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.