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Arts & Culture

Padres rookie Ethan Salas, 20, becomes youngest catcher in MLB history with a multi-homer game

By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2026 at 8:18 AM PDT
San Diego Padres' Ethan Salas gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Nick Frasso in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
San Diego Padres' Ethan Salas gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Nick Frasso in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Denver.

San Diego Padres rookie Ethan Salas became the youngest catcher in major league history with a multi-homer game, going deep twice against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old Salas hit a solo shot in the second inning off Mason Adams, becoming the youngest catcher to homer in the majors since Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez in 1991. He followed with a two-run homer off Nick Frasso to break Butch Wynegar's record for youngest catcher with a multi-homer game.

Salas did it at 20 years, 107 days. Wynegar was 20 years, 192 days when he did it in 1976.

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Salas, rated the Padres' top prospect, opened his big league career hitless in 15 at-bats before he tripled against San Francisco on Sunday.

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