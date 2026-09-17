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Economy

More San Diego Zoo staff members unionize with Teamsters

By City News Service
Published September 17, 2026 at 8:12 AM PDT
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
Gregory Bull/AP
/
AP
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.

Registrars at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance on Wednesday voted to join Teamsters Local 481, becoming the second group of workers with the zoo to join that union this year.

Local 481 represents around 1,800 workers at the Zoo Wildlife Alliance, ranging from retail and concessions to wildlife care specialists and horticulturalists, according to a union statement. In June, SDZWA veterinarian technicians joined Teamsters Local 481.

"We joined the Teamsters because we've seen firsthand the benefits that union representation brings to other employees at SDZWA," registrar Jeremy Hodges said. "As registrars, we're proud of the specialized work we do, and we want to make sure our compensation, benefits, and voice in the workplace reflect the value of that work."

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Registrars manage the zoo's wildlife collection record-keeping systems, regulatory compliance and animal transaction tracking, the union said. The group began organizing earlier this year after meeting with union stewards about its 2025 contract campaign.

"We're proud to welcome the registrars to the Teamsters," said Erin Borgardt, secretary-treasurer of Local 481. "The momentum is building at SDZWA as more workers recognize the power of standing together. We look forward to welcoming more workers into our union and fighting for one strong contract."

Local 481 represents more than 4,000 members across the San Diego area.

Economy

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