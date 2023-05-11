San Diego weekend arts events: O'Keeffe and Moore, climate art and Mother's Day

'O'Keeffe and Moore'

Visual art

American painter Georgia O'Keeffe lived and worked around the same time as British sculptor Henry Moore, both born in the late 1800s and coming to prominence in the early half of the twentieth century. Both shared a similar approach to modernism, and created works that seem almost intended to be seen side-by-side. The exhibition follows each artist's career and naturally spotlights some of the confluences and intersections of their work. Remarkably, this show is the first time their work will ever be shown together, though their solo retrospective exhibits at MOMA in New York were held just months apart in the 1940s.

Courtesy of SDMA; on loan from the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum Georgia O'Keeffe's "Ram's Head, Blue Morning Glory" (1938) will be on view at San Diego Museum of Art through Aug. 27, 2023.

Errol Jackson / The Henry Moore Foundation Henry Moore's "Working Model for Oval with Points" (1968-69) is shown in an undated photo.

While O'Keeffe is a household name for her iconic, quintessential Southwestern landscapes, bones and close-up, oversized flowers, Moore may be less familiar to American audiences.

Be prepared to be wowed: the entire east wing of the first floor is dedicated to O'Keeffe and Moore, with over a hundred paintings, sculptures and studies. If you already appreciate Georgia O'Keeffe, this exhibit is for you. If you want to see her work in an entirely different light, this exhibit is also for you.

Next week, Art of Elan will perform a special concert inspired by the exhibit, including a world premiere of San Diego composer Rand Steiger's "Grace," for flute, viola, harp, English horn and electronics. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 in the museum's Copley Auditorium.

Details: Opens Saturday, May 13 through Aug. 27, 2023. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday (closed Wednesday); and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $20 for adults plus $10 for the special exhibition. Though youth under 18 don't have to pay regular admission, anyone aged 7+ will be charged $10 for the special exhibition. Museum members are free.

'Good Natured'

Visual art

A new exhibition opens at the San Diego Central Library's art gallery downtown. It's a group show, featuring 14 artists and their artistic interventions about the environment and climate change.

Artists are Trevor Amery, Stephanie Bedwell, Taylor Chapin, Mariah Armstrong-Conner, Aaron Glasson, Sofia V. Gonzales, Judit Hersko, Bianca Juarez, Timothy Murdoch, Margaret Noble, Terri Hughes-Oelrich, Catherine Ruane, Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio and Ruth Wallen.

Courtesy of San Diego Public Library Work by Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio will be on view at the downtown library's art gallery through July 29, 2023.

I spoke with Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio and curator Bonnie Domingos this week on KPBS Midday Edition. Ortiz-Rubio's works in the show are large-scale cloud murals using charcoal and graphite — momentary portraits of the environment. Ortiz-Rubio says her work explores conservation through its study of time.

"How much time does it have left? How much time do we have to fix something? Are we running out of time? All these different ways of understanding time through nature and through ecology, I think that's sort of where I fall into the discussion," Ortiz-Rubio said.

Domingos said that the exhibit as a whole is imaginative, immersive, accessible, and hits at an interesting dichotomy.

"(It) really kind of ponders this question of how we act in this world when we are both the problem and the solution," Domingos said.

Details: Opens with a reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 13. On view through July 29. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. Free.

Benson Shum The book cover for Benson Shum's "Anzu: The Great Kaiju" is shown.

Mysterious Galaxy 30th anniversary bash

Books

San Diego's long-standing genre bookstore, Mysterious Galaxy, celebrates 30 years with a party on Saturday. Catch author panels on the importance of indie bookstores and the future of genre fiction throughout the day, plus a special "Anzu" storytime with children's book author, illustrator and Disney animator Benson Shum. Anzu, from Shum's latest book, is a tiny monster who just wants to be kind instead of scary. Cake will be served around 2 p.m.

Details: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Mysterious Galaxy, 3555 Rosecrans St., Ste 107, Midway/Point Loma. Free.

'1776'

Theater

The Broadway touring production of the new "1776" revival is in town through Sunday. First performed on Broadway in 1969, it's a musical about the Founding Fathers leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Sound familiar? "Hamilton," a rap and hip-hop musical also about the Founding Fathers, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, includes a few nods to "1776."

For example, the "1776" song "Sit Down John," about John Adams, is alluded to in a line in the Hamilton song "The Adams Administration": "Adams fires Hamilton / Privately calls him "creole bastard" in his taunts / Say what? / Hamilton publishes his response/Sit down, John, you fat mother—-."

In this "1776" revival, which launched on Broadway in 2022, the cast has been retooled to allow for gender and racial diversity — the primary roles are played by women, trans and non-binary actors.

Details: On stage through Sunday, May 14. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. $39+.

Courtesy of Bread and Salt Work from Pablo Castañeda's “Bodegón Contemporáneo Fronterizo” exhibit will open at Bread and Salt Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Barrio Art Crawl at Bread and Salt

Visual art

Bread and Salt will stay open late during Saturday's Barrio Art Crawl and spotlight a few exhibitions.

First, in the main gallery, is a new exhibit by Mexicali artist Pablo Castañeda . I love Castañeda's fine art-style still lifes of beer bottles, take-out containers, food and soy sauce.

Best Practice will open " Thick Pile ," an un-themed group exhibition curated by gallery co-founder Joe Yorty. And ICE Gallery will also hold a closing reception for Mathieu Gregoire's installation, " Lines ."

Details: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

Mother's Day art and culture picks

'Alice in Wonderland' by San Diego City Ballet is a family-friendly performance of the beloved Lewis Carroll story, with music from Tchaikovsky and choreography by City Ballet's Elizabeth Wistrich. The sets and costumes on this production are fun and recognizable for kids, and tickets include pre-show and intermission activities designed to keep kids engaged. 4 p.m. (pre-show activities begin at 3:30 p.m.) Sunday, May 14. Joan B. Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Ave., Rolando. All tickets are $25, and lap children (ages 2 and under) are free.

There's a special Mother's Day edition of Prebys Play Days at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, with kid-centric activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can make an artistic rendering of a slingshot inspired by Griselda Rosas' exhibit currently on view. MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free.

Daniel Lang Photography Works by artist Griselda Rosas are shown installed at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla, in her first solo museum exhibition, "Yo te cuido," in an undated photo.

For more arts events, or to submit your own, visit the KPBS/Arts calendar. And sign up for the KPBS/Arts newsletter to get the latest arts news, events and Editor's Picks in your inbox every Thursday afternoon.