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Health

Local salmonella outbreak tied to raw eggs grows to 21 cases, 7 hospitalized

By City News Service
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:27 PM PDT
A carton of eggs is shown on Aug. 17, 2026.
KPBS staff
A carton of eggs is shown on Aug. 17, 2026.

A salmonella outbreak stemming from a delicatessen in Ramona extends beyond the one store, county public health officials announced Monday, with local egg supplier Happy Hens linked to the outbreak.

Investigators believe the outbreak was initially connected to mayonnaise made with raw, unpasteurized eggs at Ramona Family Naturals Market. The market's owner has been working with the county's Environmental Health and Quality and Public Health Services and has stopped using raw, unpasteurized eggs in all the deli's food products.

Even so, the salmonella outbreak now totals 21 cases, including seven hospitalizations, up from 13 cases and four hospitalizations when first reported on July 28.

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San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality has reached out to retail food facilities that may have received eggs from Happy Hens with reminders about proper egg storage, grading requirements and resales, a statement from the county read.

Raw eggs carry a risk of salmonella, but this strain is not related to the salmonella outbreak linked to shell eggs in the Midwest.

Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that might have blood or mucus, abdominal cramps and fever. Symptoms typically begin 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and can last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.

Those at higher risk for complications include children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older and those who are immunocompromised

The county urges anyone handling eggs to discard suspicious-looking or broken eggs, cook all eggs thoroughly and always wash hands, utensils, prep surfaces and containers with hot, soapy water after handling raw eggs to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that only eggs graded AA, A or B may be sold for human consumption. Eggs below Grade B are prohibited due to safety and quality concerns, a county statement read. All shell eggs must be properly labeled with grade (AA, A or B), size (medium, large, jumbo), "Keep Refrigerated" and other required information. Eggs should be refrigerated at 45 degrees F or lower in people's homes.

The county urges people who develop symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

Anyone who is still ill or has recovered can report their illness to the County Department of Environmental Health and Quality by calling 858-505- 6814, completing a form or emailing it to fhdepi@sdcounty.ca.gov.

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