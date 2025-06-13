Photos: A love letter to PBS, through fan art

"KPBS has made such a huge impact on who I am today. I attest so much of my compassion, critical thinking skills, and problem solving to these shows. I am so excited to be graduating with my Bachelor of Science in Public Health as a PBS kid. I stand with Public Media!Growing up, both of my parents worked full time. My mom worked an early morning shift, and my dad worked nights. While that schedule made it easy for one of them to always be with me, it wasn't always easy for them to give me their full attention after a long eight- or 12-hour shift. Without access to paid cable channels, KPBS was always our go-to. I am so grateful to see programming still running, and am proud to be putting in the effort I can towards protecting public media.I love that San Diego is my hometown, and that KPBS played a part in my experience growing up here."