Photos: A love letter to PBS, through fan art
Fans are showing their love for PBS through drawings, graduation caps, nail art and more. Here's a look at some of the creative tributes shared on Instagram.
"I was raised on PBS programming and understand firsthand how important it is. Everyone deserves access to public media!" (Hannah Jurgens @wetmonsoon)
This art piece is by Brandon Swofford, who says he's proud to have grown up as a PBS Kid. "Let's do what we can to save it." See more of his work on his Instagram @bswoffs and at www.artofbrandonswofford.com. (Brandon Swofford @bswoffs)
"Growing up, my siblings and I didn’t always have cable. One of the constants was the comfort we'd find in PBS. From the early education of "Sesame Street," the calm understanding of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," the fantasy fun of "Dragon Tales" — PBS played no small part in shaping my worldview.
It breaks my heart to think that something so special — aimed at education — would be defunded. Free news and educational programming serve so much of our country’s needs, especially in rural and underfunded communities. Sometimes the unbiased programming from PBS and NPR is the last line of defense during emergencies and natural disasters.
❤️ Mister Rogers taught me that I was special for just being me — I didn’t have to do anything else. Being me was enough. That's powerful messaging.
We can't let the things that empower kids get lost at the hands of a-------."
(Carina Guevara @cari_guev)
"KPBS has made such a huge impact on who I am today. I attest so much of my compassion, critical thinking skills, and problem solving to these shows. I am so excited to be graduating with my Bachelor of Science in Public Health as a PBS kid. I stand with Public Media!
Growing up, both of my parents worked full time. My mom worked an early morning shift, and my dad worked nights. While that schedule made it easy for one of them to always be with me, it wasn't always easy for them to give me their full attention after a long eight- or 12-hour shift. Without access to paid cable channels, KPBS was always our go-to. I am so grateful to see programming still running, and am proud to be putting in the effort I can towards protecting public media.
I love that San Diego is my hometown, and that KPBS played a part in my experience growing up here." (Kiana Miller @kmillcraft)
"Resharing this drawing of Mister Rogers because PBS is important." (Robin Schwartzman @robinschwartzman)
"I created this nail art of Arthur because I'm a '90s kid who grew up watching the show, and the nostalgia behind it hits home to this day. So many good memories of living with my grandmother and not always being super well off, but Arthur was always accessible."
(Shonnica Addison @nekanailsit)
"Proud to be a PBS kid ❤️🧡💛💚💙 I am also still very much an "Arthur"-obsessed adult!"
(Meghan Wallace @doodlebymeg)
Artwork by George Hilton III features a crossover between Ms. Frizzle from "The Magic School Bus" and Cynthia, Angelica's doll from "Rugrats."
(George Hilton III @georgehiltoniii)
