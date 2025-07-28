Almost 100,000 new homes have been permitted across San Diego County since 2018. But the homes are not being spread evenly across the county. This project looks at where homes are being built, what kinds of homes are popping up and how that impacts the surrounding communities.
Sorrento Valley and UTC are the biggest job centers in San Diego County, but only a tiny amount of new homes were permitted there since 2018. That’s about to change.
/KPBSDowntown, Bankers Hill, Hillcrest and North Park have seen the highest concentration of new housing in recent years, following a host of reforms aimed at building more homes in walkable neighborhoods.
In the last few years, El Cajon has permitted less than 10 new homes per thousand residents — fewer than any other city in San Diego County.
From 2018 to 2025, ZIP codes with more permitted homes saw slower rent growth than ZIP codes with fewer new home permits.
A tale of two San Diego County coastal communities: One affluent and resistant to change, the other working-class and eager for development, yet both failing to deliver on much-needed affordable homes.
El Cajon lags behind rest of cities in home building per capita
In San Diego, rents rise slower where more homes are permitted
Coronado and Imperial Beach haven’t produced a single affordable home in years