Padres murals: San Diego's celebration of baseball pride

This mural of Joe Musgrove at Grossmont High School, created by Ground Floor Murals, commemorates the Padres pitcher's historic no-hitter on April 9, 2021. An El Cajon native and Grossmont High alum, Musgrove described the moment as "meant to be," reflecting on the significance of achieving the milestone in his hometown: "I think a no-hitter is special regardless of where you're playing, but it almost seems as if this was meant to be." April 14, 2021