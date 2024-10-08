Padres murals: San Diego's celebration of baseball pride
As the Padres continue to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series (NLDS), San Diego's unwavering support for the team is vividly captured in murals found throughout the city. From stunning portraits of beloved players to fun depictions of the club's iconic Swinging Friar mascot, the bold tributes have become lasting symbols of Padres pride.
Located on the side of the old Vogue Theater in Chula Vista, this massive Padres mural of Manny Machado received the third baseman's seal of approval, who described the Ground Floor Murals artwork a "masterpiece." Dec. 13, 2021 (Jen Robinson)
The mural of Tony Gwynn on the back wall of the Undisputed gym in City Heights was created by Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona of Ground Floor Murals in 2020. This striking portrayal of the legendary Mr. Padre marked the duo's tenth mural and their first human portrait. May 9, 2023 (Jen Robinson)
This towering Ocean Beach mural of Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., created by Ground Floor Murals, captures his iconic bat flip moment from the 2020 National League Division Series versus the St. Louis Cardinals. May 12, 2021 (Jen Robinson)
Local artist Channin Fulton's mural inside Snapdragon Stadium features Tony Gwynn's timeless quote, "Remember these two things: play hard and have fun," inspiring both the San Diego community and visitors to embrace joy and passion beyond baseball. Sep. 16, 2023 (Bennett Lacy)
Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is featured in this Ground Floor Murals artwork located in the Convoy District. The five-time All-star pitched seven innings of one-run ball in Sunday's Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Oct. 8, 2024 (Carlos Castillo)
This mural of Joe Musgrove at Grossmont High School, created by Ground Floor Murals, commemorates the Padres pitcher's historic no-hitter on April 9, 2021. An El Cajon native and Grossmont High alum, Musgrove described the moment as "meant to be," reflecting on the significance of achieving the milestone in his hometown: "I think a no-hitter is special regardless of where you're playing, but it almost seems as if this was meant to be." April 14, 2021 (KPBS Staff)
This mural of Padres owner Peter Seidler, painted by Paul Jimenez of Ground Floor Murals, honors Seidler's love for San Diego and his lasting impact on the community. Located in downtown San Diego, the tribute was created after Seidler's passing and inspired by fans who had been asking for a mural for years. Feb. 7, 2024 (Jennifer Medina)
To mark the 25th anniversary of Tony Gwynn's 3,000th hit, AleSmith Brewing and Ground Floor Murals unveiled two new murals of the beloved Padres icon, including the one pictured here at Bottle Rocket in downtown San Diego. June 25, 2024 (Jen Robinson)
LFGSD by Christopher Konecki and Carly Ealey is the latest addition to San Diego's continually-growing collection of Padres murals. Oct. 8, 2024 (Carlos Castillo)
This Dylan Cease mural in Chula Vista features the Padres pitcher surrounded by bright splashes of pink, mint and yellow, inspired by the Padres' City Connect uniforms. It pays tribute to Cease's impact on the Padres since joining the clubhouse, including his no-hitter earlier in the season. Oct. 8, 2024 (Carlos Castillo)
This playful San Diego-oose! mural, located in downtown Chula Vista and created Ground Floor Murals, honors the beloved good luck charm that emerged during the team's 2022 playoff run. Fans embraced the quirky bird for its role in rallying the team to victory. Oct. 17, 2022 (Jacob Aere)
This Ground Floor mural, unveiled in April 2023 behind 3 Punk Ales Brewing Co. in Chula Vista, depicts Fernando Tatis Jr. with the caption “The wait is over!” This message refers to his return to the Padres lineup after missing the entire 2022 season. Oct. 8, 2024 (Carlos Castillo)
David Gane Feucht's colorful mural celebrates all things San Diego, including the city's beloved Padres clubhouse. The piece can be found in downtown on India Street north of A Street. Oct. 6, 2024 (Chrissy Nguyen)
Artist Dyse One's ode to America's Finest City features the Padres mascot graffitied in shades of blue. Oct. 8, 2024 (Carlos Castillo)
The crew at Ground Floor Murals continues to paint the town brown and gold with this mural of Joe Musgrove. Fans on their way to Petco Park can find the Padres pitcher's portrait outside the WestBrew tasting room in downtown San Diego. Oct. 8, 2024 (Carlos Castillo)
This Dyse One mural of a Padres Friar is at The Shop Cafe in Barrio Logan. Oct. 8, 2024 (Carlos Castillo)
Artist Jack Stricker actually met Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove while painting this mural on the side of BBQ House Bar & Grill in Point Loma. Feb. 6, 2024 (Jen Robinson)
Tony Gwynn makes an appearance in a San Diego mural by Encinitas painter Kevin Anderson, located inside the Civita 72-foot-long pedestrian tunnel in Mission Valley. Oct. 8, 2024 (Carlos Castillo)
Murals featuring different interpretations of the Padres Friar mascot are painted onto a construction wall along Third Avenue in Chula Vista. April 24, 2023 (Jacob Aere)
