Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Padres Chairman and owner Peter Seidler died Tuesday, the team announced in a statement. He was 63.

Seidler was beloved by fans and a major proponent of the Padres’ growth over the last several years, as the team inked massive deals with players like Manny Machado, Joe Musgrove and Juan Soto.

“One year soon, the baseball gods will shine on the San Diego Padres and we will have a parade,” Seidler said the day they signed Machado.

In a statement, Padres CEO said, “Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

Seidler was on the board of the Lucky Duck Foundation, which funds and implements programs to alleviate homelessness. Seidler leveraged the Padres to help San Diego’s homeless population .

“The ballpark is a place for joy,” he said. ”People come out here and they want to forget their worries. And for a long time, I thought, this is my personal endeavor. And so there was a degree of separation. But I think now that the homeless population has grown and currently is growing with real visibility, to bring it back on the decline, we've decided to really put our foot to the accelerator and see what the Padres can do to help.”

The Padres will open the Home Plate Gate at Petco Park beginning this afternoon for those who wish to gather to pay their respects. Free parking will be available at Tailgate Lot.

