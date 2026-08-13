San Diego tarot reader finds community through the cards

At the San Diego Made Market , you can find baked goods, handmade trinkets and vintage jewelry, but you can also find tarot readings.

“I was gifted my first deck when I was 7 by my aunt, and I immediately started charging family members for readings. My mom was so mad,“ Milo Corvino said.

Corvino usually does readings at coffee shops, nightclubs and sometimes at his home. But he’s also been working at the San Diego Made Market since last year, where he goes by the name The Mystic M .

Tarot reading uses a special deck of cards to answer questions. Once shuffled, the cards are pulled and interpreted based on their symbolism.

Corvino acknowledges that not everyone believes in tarot, but he isn’t trying to prove whether it works. Instead, he wants to create a space where people feel safe opening up.

“I have four different decks out so I have people choose what they feel most comfortable with,” Corvino said. “I answer questions for people, talk about history. I educate about what it is and what it isn't.

Audy McAfee / KPBS Tarot cards from one of Milo Corvino's decks are shown inside San Diego Made Factory on Aug. 5, 2026.

“I always tell all my clients that get readings from you that at the end of the day, it's a reading from a deck of cards that's over 500 years old,” Corvino said. “It's going to give you some answers and then there's some answers that you just need to find out on your own.”

Corvino appreciates markets like San Diego Made.

“I feel like it gives people a space to really express themselves, express their businesses, but also gives people a chance to kind of like see what's out there rather than who has the most money and who can pay for the nicest spot.”

But running a small business comes with challenges. Corvino’s readings start at $11, and the price increases based on time spent. He said he typically pays no more than $75 for a vendor spot and sometimes makes less than the cost of the space.

“Another challenge that I also face is trying to figure out if this person in front of me should get a reading,” Corvino said. “If this is like the right question or steering away from certain topics.”

Still, despite the challenges, Corvino is confident the right community will find him wherever he goes.

“If someone who really is aligned and loves what I do, they'll come out and they’ll shell out the money for it. But, I think just reminding myself that not everyone's going to be for you and I think that's OK.”

The Mystic M will be at this weekend's San Diego Made Market in Liberty Station.