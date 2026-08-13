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Military

Report: Relief on the way for San Diego carrier on extended deployment

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published August 13, 2026 at 1:23 PM PDT
Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Perth sails alongside the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the South China Sea, Aug. 11, 2026.
Seaman Anthony Vilardi
/
U.S. Navy
Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Perth sails alongside the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the South China Sea, Aug. 11, 2026.

Sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln can look forward to returning to San Diego soon, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington will relieve the Lincoln amid ongoing operations against Iran, Reuters reported.

The Washington is based in Yokosuka, Japan. Defense Department photos show the ship was operating in the South China Sea Tuesday.

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The Associated Press reported Thursday the ship was transiting the Straight of Malacca heading toward the Indian Ocean.

Sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln are reporting poor conditions and low morale on board to their families in San Diego, according to recent reports.

Families expressed their concerns to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao during a town hall at Naval Air Station North Island Aug. 6, according to an MS Now report.

Lincoln family members told the secretary they were concerned about the health and safety of the crew, the report said.

U.S. Sailors tow an EA-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), July 30, 2026.
U.S. Navy
U.S. Sailors tow an EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, July 30, 2026.

According to the Navy Times, at least two sailors have tried to jump overboard.

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CNN reported Thursday that a sailor did go overboard last month but did not say whether they did so intentionally.

A Navy official told KPBS the service hasn't seen an increase in suicide ideation or attempts among the crew of the Lincoln.

The official also said there are religious, medical and mental health services available to sailors on board.

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), front, and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD-27), sail in formation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 30, 2026.
Military
Iran operations intensify as thousands more San Diego troops arrive off coast
Andrew Dyer

Attorney Don King spent 24 years in the Navy as a judge advocate general and a military judge — time that included aircraft carrier deployments.

King says under the best conditions, these deployments are difficult.

Operating in the Middle East is especially arduous due to the heat, and a lot of sailors work on the flight deck exposed to the elements.

"Everybody on the ship is working long hours," King said. "It's incredibly taxing not only physically but mentally as well."

The Lincoln left San Diego for its deployment in November. It arrived in the Middle East in January and has been involved in combat operations against Iran.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea, June 27, 2026.
U.S. Navy
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Arabian Sea, June 27, 2026.

The length of the deployment isn't the only factor impacting crew morale — the ship has reportedly only made two brief stops in port along the way.

The Navy official acknowledged the Lincoln has struggled to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the crew and to keep some personal items in stock in the ship's store.

The crew currently has access to clean water, healthy food and air conditioning, the official said.

King said the Navy should understand the limits on how far it can push a ship's crew under the conditions the Lincoln's experiencing.

"I think that the tolerance for hardship has diminished a little bit — not just within the Navy, not just within the military — but within our society," King said. "I'm not saying that ... is a bad thing — I'm just saying it exists, I think."

The Navy told KPBS it could not comment on future operations.

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Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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