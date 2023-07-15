Give Now
In photos: San Diego Pride Parade 2023

Thousands gathered in Hillcrest to celebrate San Diego Pride.

Pride Parade march commences in Hillcrest, July 15, 2023.  (Charlotte Radulovich)
Parade participant engages with the crowd from a prop throne mounted on top of a bus float on July 15, 2023.  (Charlotte Radulovich)
An ambulance decked in Pride flag colors participates in the San Diego Pride Parade, July 15, 2023.  (Charlotte Radulovich )
A woman and her children chant under a gigantic Pride flag, July 15, 2023.  (Charlotte Radulovich)
Attendees embrace during the San Diego Pride Parade, July 15, 2023.  (Charlotte Radulovich)
Pride parade attendees dressed in rainbow colors and wigs pose for a photo, July 15, 2023.
Marcher holds a Pride flag, July 15, 2023.   (Charlotte Radulovich)
Pride parade attendees snap a photo in front of a neon sign, July 15, 2023.  (Charlotte Radulovich)
Parade attendee poses with colorful fans on July 15, 2023.
Participants conclude the parade carrying a large flag, July 15, 2023.  (Charlotte Radulovich)
