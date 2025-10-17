What's up, chat! Here's what we saw at TwitchCon San Diego TwitchCon is back in San Diego this year, bringing together streamers, fans, artists and creators for a weekend of gaming, art and community — all IRL. Part trade show and part pop culture festival, the convention features freebies from tech companies such as LG and Meta, plus art and fan work in Artist Alley. Here’s a look at what we saw at TwitchCon 2025.