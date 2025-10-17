What's up, chat! Here's what we saw at TwitchCon San Diego
TwitchCon is back in San Diego this year, bringing together streamers, fans, artists and creators for a weekend of gaming, art and community — all IRL. Part trade show and part pop culture festival, the convention features freebies from tech companies such as LG and Meta, plus art and fan work in Artist Alley. Here’s a look at what we saw at TwitchCon 2025.
TwitchCon attendees gather for the Opening Ceremony at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. This marks the 10th year of the convention celebrating livestreaming, gaming, art and online culture. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Crowds stream onto the TwitchCon convention floor at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Attendees snap photos and take in the bright sights and sounds of the convention floor at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Fans jump and cheer during Diplo's DJ set at the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Diplo warms up the crowd with a high-energy set during the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Attendees dance to Diplo's EDM set during the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Twitch CEO Dan Clancy speaks during the Opening Ceremony at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. Clancy announced new features, including dual-format streaming in both landscape and vertical video. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Diplo along with other musicians welcome attendees on the convention floor during TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A trio of musicians performs popular anime themes on the convention floor during TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Thousands of TwitchCon attendees wander through the main exhibit hall at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Crowds fill the exhibit hall at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025, exploring booths, merch tables and live demos. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Two attendees play Super Mario Kart on the convention floor at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A drag performer and streamer plays a video game on the exhibit floor during TwitchCon San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A convention-goer plays a racing game at the Revolution of Gaming booth during TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
An attendee tries their luck at a claw machine in the main exhibit hall during TwitchCon San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Crew members set up the Twitch Rivals Arena for an esports tournament at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Empty seats await fans at the Twitch Rivals Arena at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. Throughout the weekend, esports athletes will compete in several tournaments. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A TwitchCon attendee livestreams while walking through the main exhibit hall at the San Diego Convention Center on Oct. 17, 2025. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
An attendee streams while waiting in line for a meet-and-greet with VTuber Ironmouse during TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. VTubers — or virtual YouTubers — use digital avatars to connect with fans on Twitch. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Ironmouse, a popular VTuber, meets fans during TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025. VTubers use digital avatars to create content online. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
