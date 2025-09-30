Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Ariana Arroyo (left), Melissa Salgado (middle), and Vince Alvendia live painting at Chula Vista Art Fest in front of the City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.

In photos: Chula Vista Art Fest highlights community, creativity and culture

The city’s annual art festival brought crowds, live painting, pottery, music and more outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.

Ariana Arroyo (left), Melissa Salgado (middle), and Vince Alvendia live painting at Chula Vista Art Fest in front of the City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.
Ariana Arroyo (left), Melissa "Melicha" Salgado (center) and Vince Alvendia created live paintings at Chula Vista Art Fest in front of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Audy McAfee)
Visitors and vendors crowd the courtyard in front of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.
Visitors and vendors crowded the courtyard in front of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Audy McAfee)
Patricia A. (left) and Priscilla A. Coelho (middle) and their mother Kouassi A. Romero(right) in front of Kouassi's pottery outside of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025
Patricia A. and Priscilla A. Coelho and their mother Kouassi A. Romero stand in front of Kouassi's pottery outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025  (Audy McAfee)
A painting by Chula Vista resident, Jayla Scott, called 'Proverbs Art' outside of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.
A painting by Chula Vista resident Jayla Scott, titled "Proverbs Art," displayed outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Audy McAfee)
San Deigo band, Magnetize, preform old school R&B songs in front of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.
The band Magnetize preformed old-school R&B songs in front of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Audy McAfee)
A work in progress painting by Chula Vista native, David Lopez, outside of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.
A work-in-progress painting by Chula Vista native David Lopez outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Audy McAfee)
Visitors explore different vendor stands outside of Chula Vista City Hall during the inaugural art fest on Sept. 27, 2025.
Visitors explore different vendor stands outside Chula Vista City Hall during the third annual Art Fest on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Audy McAfee)
Sally Moluf Hoss (left) and Karen Cadiero-Kaplan (right) stand in front of their shared pottery outside of Chula Vista city hall on Sept 27, 2025.
Sally Moluf Hoss (left) and Karen Caldiero-Kaplan (right) stand in front of their shared pottery outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Audy McAfee)
A gallery of art done by Katerina H. Lazarova outside of Chula Vista Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.
A gallery of art by Katerina H. Lazarova outside Chula Vista Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.   (Audy McAfee)
Airbrush art done by Airbrush San Deigo outside of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025
Airbrush art by Airbrush San Diego outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Audy McAfee)
1/10