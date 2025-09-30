In photos: Chula Vista Art Fest highlights community, creativity and culture
The city’s annual art festival brought crowds, live painting, pottery, music and more outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025.
Ariana Arroyo (left), Melissa "Melicha" Salgado (center) and Vince Alvendia created live paintings at Chula Vista Art Fest in front of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025. (Audy McAfee)
Visitors and vendors crowded the courtyard in front of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025. (Audy McAfee)
Patricia A. and Priscilla A. Coelho and their mother Kouassi A. Romero stand in front of Kouassi's pottery outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025 (Audy McAfee)
A painting by Chula Vista resident Jayla Scott, titled "Proverbs Art," displayed outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025. (Audy McAfee)
The band Magnetize preformed old-school R&B songs in front of Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025. (Audy McAfee)
A work-in-progress painting by Chula Vista native David Lopez outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025. (Audy McAfee)
Visitors explore different vendor stands outside Chula Vista City Hall during the third annual Art Fest on Sept. 27, 2025. (Audy McAfee)
Sally Moluf Hoss (left) and Karen Caldiero-Kaplan (right) stand in front of their shared pottery outside Chula Vista City Hall on Sept. 27, 2025. (Audy McAfee)
