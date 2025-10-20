Voices of Our City choir helps heal and support people experiencing homelessness

If you pass by St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral on a Monday morning, you might hear what sounds like angels singing. It’s actually the Voices of Our City choir.

Voices was established in 2016 after founder Steph Johnson connected with artists living on the streets of San Diego.

“I met a woman who said she had sung in a choir in the Midwest for people impacted by homelessness,” said Johnson. “And that was when I was like, 'whoa, that would be so cool — to do something like that in San Diego.'”

Courtesy of Voices of Our City Voices of Our City CEO Steph Johnson (left) and Executive Director Lindsey Seegers pose for a photo outside St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in an undated photo.

Voices of Our City is a nonprofit organization that supports people affected by homelessness. Through their choir and wraparound services, they aim to connect and heal the community they serve.

According to an accountability report last year, more than 10,000 people experienced homelessness in San Diego, a 3% increase from the previous year.

As a San Diego native, Johnson and her family relied on low-income housing and she recognized the vulnerable position of people affected by homelessness. She said the process of finding stable shelter is challenging for most.

“To navigate the system is pretty brutal when you don't have a phone or your stuff is torn away, or you're criminalized pretty often,” Johnson said.

In 2024, Voices helped 10 members receive housing support through hotel stays or rent assistance. They also provide bus passes, utility assistance, food cards, gas cards, etc. The organization partners with companies like Bombas, which provides fresh socks.

Many individuals impacted by homelessness may feel despair or depression. That’s why the choir focuses on creating uplifting songs that encourage self-confidence and community connection.

Dr. Patricia Williams, known as Dr. P, is a choir member. She moved to San Diego 12 years ago after a difficult period in her life. While she was in a safe parking program, she learned about the choir and joined about three years ago.

“Voices has really brought joy. I now sing more than I've ever sang in my life,” Dr. P said. “Just being a part of a community that can help others just makes the difference — and makes you smile because you can help someone else off the street.”

Courtesy of Voices of Our City. Members of the Voices of Our City choir sing in St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral courtyard during their Pride in Partnership event in 2024.

Last year, Voices of Our City had 18 professional performances at events including the World Design Capital Tijuana-San Diego and San Diego Magazine’s debut “Off the Record” show. The choir also won the Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020.

According to the organization, most choir members are seniors. Those between the ages of 51 and 64 make up 73% of the group. A homelessness data integration system reports 30,000 people in that age range are affected by homelessness in California.

Luis Enrique Gutierrez, another choir member, said being part of the choir has boosted his confidence.

“They'll be like, "Luis, yeah, do a solo. Luis, you're doing a good job,’” said Gutierrez. “They make me feel like I can actually sing and they make me feel proud of myself.”