Quality of Life

Who are you thankful for?: Share your story

By Audy McAfee / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published November 10, 2025 at 11:28 AM PST
A family sits down for Thanksgiving dinner, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Deer Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
/
AP
A family sits down for Thanksgiving dinner, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Deer Park, N.Y.

It’s that time of year when the days get shorter, the leaves start to change and pumpkin spice makes a comeback. Most importantly, it's when families and friends gather around the table for the big turkey dinner — Thanksgiving.

The holiday isn’t just about eating until you drop or catching up with family gossip. It's also a time to reflect on what — and who — you’re thankful for.

As Thanksgiving approaches, KPBS wants to hear from you: Who are you thankful for in your life or community? Maybe they helped you through a hard time or even changed your life in a big way? Or maybe they just gave you a compliment on that outfit you’d been second-guessing all morning.

If there's someone you are grateful for — a family member, a friend, a teacher, a co-worker or even a neighbor — tell us about them and what makes them special.

Use the form below to send us your story, and we may feature your submission on KPBS.

Tags

Quality of Life Holidays
Audy McAfee
Audy McAfee is an arts and culture reporter at KPBS and a 2025 California Local News fellow. She covers topics ranging from the history of drag to incarcerated peoples rights.
