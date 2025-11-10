Who are you thankful for?: Share your story

It’s that time of year when the days get shorter, the leaves start to change and pumpkin spice makes a comeback. Most importantly, it's when families and friends gather around the table for the big turkey dinner — Thanksgiving.

The holiday isn’t just about eating until you drop or catching up with family gossip. It's also a time to reflect on what — and who — you’re thankful for.

As Thanksgiving approaches, KPBS wants to hear from you: Who are you thankful for in your life or community? Maybe they helped you through a hard time or even changed your life in a big way? Or maybe they just gave you a compliment on that outfit you’d been second-guessing all morning.

If there's someone you are grateful for — a family member, a friend, a teacher, a co-worker or even a neighbor — tell us about them and what makes them special.

