San Diego gets heavy rain, wind for Christmas

A major Pacific storm could make this Christmas week one of the wettest in years.

The National Weather Service predicts up to 2.5 inches of rain by Christmas Day.

The totals could be much higher, though, said Kyle Wheeler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

“Even though the totals are a bit lower in San Diego County (compared to neighboring counties), there still could be localized higher totals than what are shown just because there’s gonna be some heavy rainbands setting up in certain parts of the county,” he said.

San Diegans can expect the heaviest rain between early morning and evening on Wednesday, Wheeler added. Scattered showers could continue into Thursday.

Most of California, including San Diego, is under a flood watch until Wednesday night. Floods have already claimed the life of at least one person in Northern California.

Thunderstorms and strong winds capable of knocking down tree limbs are also forecast. The National Weather Service said the strongest winds, up to 45 miles per hour, are expected between the morning and evening hours of Wednesday.

These wet and windy conditions can make driving difficult.

“Slow down and give yourself more time,” said Chris Heiser, director of the city’s Emergency Services Office. “That’s probably the most important message… last minute doesn’t work when it’s raining.”

He said that if you’re traveling or doing some last-minute holiday shopping, “pay attention when the signs say, ‘Don’t enter. Flooded.’”

The city said its crews have been clearing storm channels over the past months. Throughout the storm, they will monitor nearly 50,000 storm drains, including in the Chollas Creek area, where raging waters poured in and flooded nearby homes during storms in January 2024 .

The prep work continued this morning. And it wasn’t just for street flooding. San Diego had its rescue units ready for deployment in case of any coastal or river emergencies. The San Diego River is expected to rise to 7.2 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

“These are, you know, comprised of highly trained swiftwater rescue technicians that are going to be able to handle any type of fast-moving water incident or flood incident that takes place throughout this rain event,” said Marine Safety Lieutenant Charles Knight.

The National Weather Service predicts lighter rain for Friday and Saturday.