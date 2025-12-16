The 10 best movies of 2025, according to KPBS Staff

There’s no single way to define the “best” movies of the year. For KPBS Staff, it meant films that resonated — whether through storytelling, performances, music or personal connection. Here are the 10 movies we picked as our favorites of 2025.



‘Debut, or, Objects of the Field of Debris as Currently Catalogued’

I fell in love with a mesmerizing indie film at the San Diego Asian Film Festival called “Debut, or, Objects of the Field of Debris as Currently catalogued.” It defies categorization, blending Peter Greenaway’s obsessive need to impose order on chaos with the tropes of film noir mysteries — yet rendering the story in a way that feels unique and beguiling. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie



‘KPop Demon Hunters’

My 10-year-old nephew recommended I watch the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” — and I’m glad he did. He talked about it for weeks, including one of his new favorite songs, “Golden.” At first, I was a little unsure about watching a film with the words “Demon Hunters” in it, but thanks to my nephew, it’s my favorite movie of this year.

To start, I loved the story of the three friends, three heroines — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — who are in a K-pop girl group while also trying to save the world from evil. I found myself rooting for Rumi and wanting to see her overcome her own personal struggles.

Since watching the film, I’ve bonded with my nephew even more. I’ve become a fan of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind the characters. The song “Golden” is now one of my favorite songs. My nephew and I are still having fun with this movie — sometimes listening to the songs, sometimes looking up and discovering new things we didn’t know were related to it. I recommend seeing it, and if possible, watching it with kids. — Marielena Castellanos, South Bay engagement producer



‘The Materialists’

For those who love romance but tire of the genre’s tropes, “The Materialists” turns the romantic film on its head, delivering a cutting take on modern romance through the commodification of beauty, a calculating gold digger female lead and the horrors of dating in a cynical world. The leads are flawed people who are unapologetic about what they want, even if it’s not what they’re “supposed” to want — or even what the audience wants. In her first script since the Oscar-nominated “Past Lives,” Celine Song once again delivers a sharp, thoughtful story that makes us both think and feel. — Riley Arthur, web producer



‘No Other Land’ (2024)

“No Other Land,” by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, is a painful and enraging window into Palestinian life in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Much of the film is also about how storytelling is an act of power and, in many cases, privilege. As I watched, I couldn’t stop thinking about the number of journalists — 210, according to Reporters Without Borders — who the Israeli military has killed in Gaza since 2023. How many other stories like this have been silenced by the killing of so many of our colleagues? — Kori Suzuki, South Bay & Imperial Valley reporter



‘One Battle After Another’

“One Battle After Another” was one of the most enjoyable theater experiences I've had in a long time. Paul Thomas Anderson delivers an original story, with so many memorable scenes and shots. Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn deliver some of their best performances, and Chase Infiniti, who makes her film debut, completely steals the show. This movie was meant to be seen on the big screen, so if you can somehow find a theater showing, go! Also, amidst all of the action, it's surprisingly funny! — Brandon Truffa, media production specialist



‘Sentimental Value’

This is so difficult for me because I think 2025 was such a great year for film! But I had to choose the movie that moved me the most — I’d pick “Sentimental Value.” It follows two sisters who reunite with their estranged father, a renowned director, and his efforts to make a film about their family history. At its core, “Sentimental Value” is an earnest, tender film about the reconciliatory, restorative power of art.

You might have seen “The Worst Person in the World” by this same director, Joachim Trier, and while the two films are pretty different on their face, this one captures many of Trier’s directorial sensibilities that I really appreciate from his previous works. It was a very emotional watch for me, personally, but also a cathartic one. — Julianna Domingo, KPBS Midday Edition producer



‘Sorry, Baby’

This debut film from nonbinary writer-director and star Eva Victor is a tender and darkly funny portrait of healing as two friends settle into adulthood separately. After an assault, Agnes (Eva Victor) is left grappling with the aftershocks of that life-altering event, with occasional help from her long-distance best friend Lydie (Naomi Ackie). Victor depicts heavy subject matter interwoven with deadpan humor and lots of heart, reminiscent of other indie films like “Lady Bird,” “Juno” and “The Holdovers.” What I appreciated the most was how the small community Agnes found herself a part of — her best friend Lydie, her neighbor and a stranger at a sandwich shop — just let her unapologetically be herself, take her time to process and each tried to help her in their own ways. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator



‘Sinners’

A movie scene I’ve continued to revisit throughout the year comes from “Sinners.” Sammie, played by Miles Caton, takes the stage to perform a blues song. The juke joint comes alive, and the revelers there are joined by spirits of their ancestors and future generations. The music incorporates those generations, adding African drums, an electric guitar, the scratching of vinyl on a turntable and hip-hop beats. It’s a celebration of Black history that gives me chills every time. — Katie Anastas, education reporter



‘Superman’

I watched the 2025 iteration of “Superman” three times in theaters, got into the comics and even dressed up as my journalist inspiration, Lois Lane. I adore the film’s take on Superman as this dorky, idealistic and earnestly optimistic character. Most importantly, though, I appreciate what it has to say about the goodness of humanity. It’s an important reminder, especially in bleak times. — Julianna Domingo, KPBS Midday Edition producer



‘Wicked for Good’

As a theater nerd, I obviously have to mention “Wicked for Good.” While there are some departures from the live production, the film was stunning. The added music and details were fantastic, and the actors’ renditions of these beloved songs were powerful. — Elaine Alfaro, East County reporter