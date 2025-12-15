San Diego Unified starts petition calling on Congress to fund special education

In response to public feedback last week, the San Diego Unified School District on Monday started a petition to call on Congress to fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

At SDUSD's Board of Education meeting last week, District Superintendent Fabi Bagula shared plans to bolster special education services at least in part with federal support.

"We heard from parents right away asking what they could do, how they could stand with us, and how they could advocate for their children," Bagula said. "This effort is quickly growing into a powerful coalition of parents, educators, and community members united in the belief that every student deserves fully funded, high-quality special education services."

The district's petition urges Congress to fund IDEA, which it passed in 1975. The legislature committed to cover 40% of the additional cost of educating students with disabilities, yet has never met that benchmark.

According to SDUSD, federal IDEA funding covers 6% of special education expenditures. The district spends more than $400 million each year on special education but receives just $28 million from IDEA.

"Local school districts have been left to make up the difference for decades, and it is simply not right," said Sabrina Bazzo, vice president of the district's board. "Our students with disabilities deserve the resources they were promised. Fulfilling IDEA funding is not optional — it is a moral and legal obligation."

The IDEA Full Funding Act would establish a 10-year path toward meeting the originally promised 40% federal funding level. The petition calls on Congress to pass this legislation immediately.

"Every child deserves the services and support that allow them to reach their full potential, and that requires full federal funding of special education," said Trustee Shana Hazan. "By signing and sharing this petition, our community can send a clear message to Congress: We expect you to keep your promise to our students with disabilities."

The petition, titled "Demand Congress Fully Fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act" can be signed here.