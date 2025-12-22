San Diego prepares for winter storm weather, asks residents to get ready

With rain in the forecast this week, the city of San Diego is preparing for the precipitation Monday and is encouraging residents to do the same.

A flood watch will be in effect in the county from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.

An atmospheric river is expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rain to the area, with the heaviest and most widespread rain expected late Wednesday morning into the evening for the mountains and deserts, according to the NWS.

San Diego's stormwater department is cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, along with sweeping streets. Throughout the storm, city staff will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains for any issues, a statement from the city read.

Employees will also monitor recently cleared channels in the Chollas Creek area, which saw heavy flooding and property damage in the winter storms of January 2024.

"Our city employees work all year to prepare for storm events like this," said Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder. "We are focused on protecting our communities, and residents can make a real difference by taking a few simple steps before the rain begins."

Residents can reduce the risk of flooding near their homes and properties by taking a few simple steps:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home;

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede stormwater;

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff; and

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

San Diegans can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Additionally, the city asks that people do not try to drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council District. Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per city of San Diego household or business, and sand is not provided.

Sandbags are available during recreation center open hours at:



Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.;

Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.;

Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.;

Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

Council District 4 - Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive;

Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive;

Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive;

Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.;

Council District 8 - Silver Wing Recreation Center, 3737 Arey Drive;

Council District 8 - Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.; and

Council District 9 - City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

The city is also taking steps to fortify homeless shelters with sandbags and have contingency plans in place in the event of flooding.

San Diego County's coastal areas, valleys, mountains, and deserts will be affected by the storm, including the cities of Chula Vista, Poway, Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Diego, Santee, Julian, San Marcos, Pine Valley, Escondido, La Mesa, Vista, Encinitas, El Cajon, Borrego Springs, and National City.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone locations.