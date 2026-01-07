Give Now
Environment

Mission Valley floral business recovering from flooding for second time in 2 years

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published January 7, 2026 at 5:56 PM PST
Nearly two years after being flooded in January 2024, businesses along Mission Gorge Road in Mission Valley were flooded once more. KPBS reporter John Carroll checked in on the Native Poppy floral shop to see how they’re weathering the latest storm.

Nearly two years after being flooded in January 2024 it happened again last week to businesses along Mission Gorge Road in Mission Valley.

A wave of water overflowing from a neighboring creek early on Jan. 1 swept through the strip mall on Mission Gorge Road, just north of Interstate 8.

One employee shot a video not long after that wave swept through. It shows water gushing into Native Poppy from a neighboring business.

It was a bad dream coming to life all over again for co-owner, Meg Blancato.

“It was very overwhelming. It was early in the morning on New Year’s Day,” she said.

Having been through this before, Blancato and her team knew that the sooner someone got to the business to open doors and let the water flow out, the better.

“We actually have a spreadsheet that is called the Disaster Recovery Spreadsheet where we have a step-by-step protocol of what to do and how to get this information to our community, how to ask for support and how to communicate to the team,” Blancato said.

The better preparation this time meant less loss than two years ago.

“We have a company rule. If you're not willing to part with it, don’t leave it below the 4-foot line,” Blancato explained.

This time, getting the water out as quickly as possible meant the businesses’ two delivery vans survived. In 2024, two vans were ruined after sitting in feet of water for hours on end.

This Mission Valley branch of Native Poppy is closed until things are cleaned up.

The interior of Native Poppy in Mission Valley is shown with some drywall missing on January 7, 2026.
Charlotte Radulovich
Charlotte Radulovich
The interior of Native Poppy in Mission Valley is shown with some drywall missing on January 7, 2026.
The interior of Native Poppy in Mission Valley is shown with some drywall yet to be replaced on January 7, 2026.
Charlotte Radulovich
The interior of Native Poppy in Mission Valley is shown with some drywall yet to be replaced on January 7, 2026.

Water is shown gushing into Native Poppy from a neighboring business on New Year's Day.
Native Poppy staff
Native Poppy staff
Water is shown gushing into Native Poppy from a neighboring business on Jan 1. 2026.

Now, Blancato and her business partner, Natalie Gill, are looking to the future. She said they hope to reopen by Valentine’s Day — at the latest.

But beyond that, Blancato said she and her team have had enough. They’re leaving their Mission Valley location and the flood plain it’s in behind. They hope to be in a new location by this summer. The company’s other locations in South Park and Solana Beach are open as usual.

Tags

Environment WeatherBusiness
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
