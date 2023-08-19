Give Now
International

Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup

By The Associated Press
Published August 19, 2023 at 6:45 AM PDT
Sweden gesture to supporters as they celebrate with their bronze medals after defeating Australia in the Women's World Cup third place playoff soccer match in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Tertius Pickard
/
AP
Sweden gesture to supporters as they celebrate with their bronze medals after defeating Australia in the Women's World Cup third place playoff soccer match in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts.

The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia.

“It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team,” Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.”

It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their country during their run to the semifinals for the first time.

International SportsFIFA World Cup 2023
