From the left: Audrey Hanesana, Thu Hanesana, Eric Hanesana and Amelie Hanesana pose as characters from the animated TV show "Bob's Burgers" on July 25, 2024 at Comc-Con.

'Star Wars,' 'Bob's Burgers,' 'Demon Slayer' and more: Group cosplay looks from Comic-Con 2024

From iconic duos to full squad ensembles, these standout group cosplays from Comic-Con 2024 brought energy, creativity and fan passion. KPBS revisits our favorites ahead of this year's event in July.

From the left: Audrey Hanesana, Thu Hanesana, Eric Hanesana and Amelie Hanesana cosplay as characters from the animated TV series "Bob's Burgers" on July 25, 2024, at Comic-Con.
  (Leslie Gonzalez)
Comic-Con attendees Tim McMullen, Christe McMullen, Ken Hoffman and Darren Muir pose as characters from "Scooby-Doo" on July 25, 2024, in San Diego, Calif.
  (Alexander Nguyen)
Paul Ponce (left) and Patricia Bastian cosplay as characters from the Amazon Prime television series "Fallout" on July 26, 2024, at Comic-Con.

  (Leslie Gonzalez)
Comic-Con attendees pose dressed as human versions of "My Little Pony" on July 26, 2024.

  (Leslie Gonzalez)
From the left: Gayle Hooker, Mark Sherman and Samantha Shortman dress as characters from the 1993 film "Jurassic Park" on July 25, 2024, at Comic-Con.

  (Leslie Gonzalez)
Maria Egger (left) and Tony L. Le attend Comic-Con dressed as a mermaid and pirate on July 26, 2024.

  (Leslie Gonzalez)
Comic-Con attendee Quinton Sareminouri (left) cosplays as Cal Kestis, while Erica Goode (right) is dressed as Merrin — both characters from the "Star Wars" universe — on July 25, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

  (Alexander Nguyen)
Stormtroopers stand guard in front of Chewbacca and Los Wukis on July 26, 2024, at Comic-Con.

  (Leslie Gonzalez)
Francesco Lojacono (left) and Kevin Schwab cosplay as Aziraphale and Crowley from the book-turned-TV series "Good Omens" on July 25, 2024, at Comic-Con.

  (Leslie Gonzalez)
From left to right: Calissa Katashima as Shinobu Kocho from "Demon Slayer," Phoenix Ortiz is Portgas D. Ace from "One Piece," Carter and Jimmy Ortiz as Luffy from "One Piece" and Kai Truong as Spider-Man. Photo taken July 26, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

  (Alexander Nguyen)
