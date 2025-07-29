Give Now
From left: Cherish and Valor McConnell dress as biker Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask at Coin-Op for the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" activation on July 26, 2025.

Dynamic cosplay duos shine at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Whether anime, comics or deep-cut cartoon references, these cosplay pairs brought double the flair to the con.

Cherish and Valor McConnell dress as biker versions of Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask at Coin-Op during the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" activation Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.   (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
A couple dressed as Powdered Toast Man and LOG from the cartoon series Ren &amp; Stimpy strike a pose on Fifth St. in the Gaslamp Quarter on July 26, 2025.
A couple dressed as Powdered Toast Man and Log from the cartoon series "Ren & Stimpy" strike a pose on Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Two cosplayers lean into their DC villain roles as Lobo (left) and Deathstroke (right) on July 25, 2025.
Two cosplayers lean into their DC villain roles as Lobo (left) and Deathstroke (right) on July 25, 2025.  (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Fans of Matt Dinniman's "Dungeon Crawler Carl" cosplay as the "AI" system (left) and Princess Donut (right) on July 26, 2025.
Fans of Matt Dinniman's "Dungeon Crawler Carl" cosplay as the AI system (left) and Princess Donut (right) during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Michael Orlando (left) and Dallas M. Bellamy (right) cosplay as the Last Ronin from the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and Zoro from "One Piece" on July 25, 2025.
Michael Orlando (left) and Dallas M. Bellamy (right) cosplay as the Last Ronin from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and Zoro from "One Piece" during Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Fans of Matt Dinniman's "Dungeon Crawler Carl" cosplay as the Carl, the series' main character, on July 26, 2025.
Fans of Matt Dinniman's "Dungeon Crawler Carl" cosplay as Carl, the series' main character, during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
