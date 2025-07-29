Dynamic cosplay duos shine at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Whether anime, comics or deep-cut cartoon references, these cosplay pairs brought double the flair to the con.
Cherish and Valor McConnell dress as biker versions of Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask at Coin-Op during the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" activation Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
A couple dressed as Powdered Toast Man and Log from the cartoon series "Ren & Stimpy" strike a pose on Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Two cosplayers lean into their DC villain roles as Lobo (left) and Deathstroke (right) on July 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Fans of Matt Dinniman's "Dungeon Crawler Carl" cosplay as the AI system (left) and Princess Donut (right) during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Michael Orlando (left) and Dallas M. Bellamy (right) cosplay as the Last Ronin from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and Zoro from "One Piece" during Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Fans of Matt Dinniman's "Dungeon Crawler Carl" cosplay as Carl, the series' main character, during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
