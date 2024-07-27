Cool booth and merch highlights from Comic-Con 2024
From plushies to dice to autographed books and rare comics, these were some of our favorite booths and merch finds at last year's Comic-Con.
Workers at the Symbiote Studios booth pose with their pop culture merchandise on July 25, 2024, at Comic-Con. (Leslie Gonzalez )
Merchandise on display at the Coven Tree Books and Gifts booth, photographed July 26, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. (Katerina Portela)
Author Jordan Ifueko signs copies of her book "The Maid and the Crocodile" at the Mysterious Galaxy booth on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. (Lara McCaffrey)
Comic-Con attendees chat with an artist in Artists' Alley on July 25, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. (Katerina Portela)
Jenni Marchisotto of Mysterious Galaxy bookstore holds up a selection of recommended reads on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. (Lara McCaffrey)
Stacks of comics for sale on July 27, 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con. A big part of the event is discovering small, independent comic sellers like this one. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A wall of plush figurines spotted at San Diego Comic-Con on July 27, 2024. You can get almost anything pop-culture-related at the convention. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Dice for tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons or Magic: The Gathering, displayed on July 27, 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con, (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Jarrod Pagan from Heroes, a comic book store in Campbell, Calif., poses at the shop's booth on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. (Lara McCaffrey)
A copy of "Amazing Fantasy 15 for Spider-Man" is displayed at the Heroes booth on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. (Lara McCaffrey)
Staff work at the ComicConnect booth on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. (Lara McCaffrey)
Rantz Hoseley and Josh Bernstein of Z2 Comics pose with their book, "No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motörhead," on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. (Lara McCaffrey)
