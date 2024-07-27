Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Symbiote Studios booth workers pose in front of pop culture merchandise on July 25, 2024 at Comic-Con.

Cool booth and merch highlights from Comic-Con 2024

From plushies to dice to autographed books and rare comics, these were some of our favorite booths and merch finds at last year's Comic-Con.

Symbiote Studios booth workers pose in front of pop culture merchandise on July 25, 2024 at Comic-Con.
Workers at the Symbiote Studios booth pose with their pop culture merchandise on July 25, 2024, at Comic-Con.  (Leslie Gonzalez )
Merchandise at the Coven Tree Book and Gifts booth is pictured on July 26, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Merchandise on display at the Coven Tree Books and Gifts booth, photographed July 26, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.  (Katerina Portela)
Author Jordan Ifueko signs copies of her new book "The Maid and the Crocodile" at the Mysterious Galaxy booth on July 28, 2024. San Diego Convention Center.
Author Jordan Ifueko signs copies of her book "The Maid and the Crocodile" at the Mysterious Galaxy booth on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.   (Lara McCaffrey)
Comic-Con attendees speak with one of the artists in Artists Alley on July 25, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Comic-Con attendees chat with an artist in Artists' Alley on July 25, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.  (Katerina Portela)
Jenni Marchisotto of Mysterious Galaxy bookstore holds copies of books she recommends on July 28, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Jenni Marchisotto of Mysterious Galaxy bookstore holds up a selection of recommended reads on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.  (Lara McCaffrey)
Stacks of comics for sale at San Diego Comic-Con July 27, 2024. A big part of the convention is buying comics from small independent sellers like this one.
Stacks of comics for sale on July 27, 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con. A big part of the event is discovering small, independent comic sellers like this one.   (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A collection of plushy figurines hang on a wall at San Diego Comic-Con, July 27, 2024. You can literally find anything pop-culture-related Comic-Con.
A wall of plush figurines spotted at San Diego Comic-Con on July 27, 2024. You can get almost anything pop-culture-related at the convention.  (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Dice for table-top roleplaying games, like Dungeons &amp; Dragons or Magic the Gathering, displayed at San Diego Comic-Con, July 27, 2024.
Dice for tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons or Magic: The Gathering, displayed on July 27, 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con,   (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Jarrod Pagan from Heroes, a comic book store in Campbell, Calif., poses at the store's booth on July 28, 2024. San Diego Convention Center.
Jarrod Pagan from Heroes, a comic book store in Campbell, Calif., poses at the shop's booth on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.  (Lara McCaffrey)
An Amazing Fantasy 15 for Spider-Man (top) is seen at the Heroes' booth on July 28, 2024. San Diego Convention Center.
A copy of "Amazing Fantasy 15 for Spider-Man" is displayed at the Heroes booth on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.   (Lara McCaffrey)
People work at the ComicConnect booth on July 28, 2024. San Diego Convention Center.
Staff work at the ComicConnect booth on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.  (Lara McCaffrey)
Rantz Hoseley and Josh Bernstein of Z2 Comics pose with their new book, "No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motörhead," on July 28, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Rantz Hoseley and Josh Bernstein of Z2 Comics pose with their book, "No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motörhead," on July 28, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.   (Lara McCaffrey)
1/12