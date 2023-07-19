Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
photo of Katerina Portela, Investigative Student Assistant

Katerina Portela

Investigative Student Assistant

Katerina Portela is the investigative student assistant. She currently is studying journalism at San Diego State University and previously wrote for the Daily Aztec. Katerina hosts a weekly radio show at KCR.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. BONUS: Hasan Ikhrata
LATEST IN EVENTS
22nd Annual Paper Theatre Festival
  1. 22nd Annual Paper Theatre Festival
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Bill Traylor and his artwork
  1. AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts
Most Popular
  1. Here's what happens to the body in extreme temperatures — and how heat becomes deadly
  2. Border wall settlement could be conservation boost for San Diego
  3. A Major League Soccer trainer was fired for flashing the 'OK' hand sign in a photo
  4. Twitter replaces its bird logo with an X as part of Elon Musk's plan for a super app
  5. The Women's World Cup expanded to 32 teams this year. Has the quality suffered?