What should KPBS cover at San Diego Comic-Con 2026?

San Diego Comic-Con is one of the most celebrated pop-culture events in San Diego. The streets are wrapped in promotional art and decked out for upcoming shows and movies, and people dress up in their most creative, fan-inspired outfits. This year will be no different. With more than 1,000 exhibitors and 2,000 hours of programming last year alone, it can be difficult to figure out where to go and what to see.

So, KPBS is asking you what you want us to cover at 2026 Comic-Con. It can be anything from cosplay culture, comic-book artistry, books, authors and games to where to get the best snacks and drinks outside the convention center (my favorite was the Barbie Cafe last year). We’re leaving it up to you, dear reader, to take the (super) power into your hands and tell us what you want to see.

Share your thoughts using the form below.